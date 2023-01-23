Cork

Cork councillor calls for stricter moderation on social media of national newspapers

The comments sections of social media platforms of the national newspapers have become 'cess pools of racism and misinformation' according to Cork County Councillor, Gearóid Murphy.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The comments sections of the social media of the national broadsheet newspapers have been become ‘cess pools’ of racist and anti immigrant sentiment, Cork County Councillor Gearóid Murphy told a meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Murphy proposed a motion calling on the Irish Times, the Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent to ‘moderate their social media platforms so as to reduce racism, xenophobia and misinformation in the comments sections under their posts. 

