Cork council pays women 1% less than men according to gender pay gap report

Government departments and local authorities are among the organisations obliged to publish an annual gender pay gap report.

Women employed by Cork County Council are paid marginally less than their male counterparts, it has been disclosed in the local authority’s first gender pay gap report which has just been published.

Male employees of Cork County Council are paid 1.29% more than their female colleagues, but the median rate of pay for females is 3.59% higher than the median rate of pay for males, according to its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2022.