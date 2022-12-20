Cork council pays women 1% less than men according to gender pay gap report

Women employed by Cork County Council are paid marginally less than their male counterparts, it has been disclosed in the local authority’s first gender pay gap report which has just been published.
Male employees of Cork County Council are paid 1.29% more than their female colleagues, but the median rate of pay for females is 3.59% higher than the median rate of pay for males, according to its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2022.
All local authorities and major companies are obliged to publish a gender pay gap report under recently introduced legislation.
According to Cork County Council Chief Executive, Tim Lucey, the authority strives to treat everyone fairly and equitably and he outlined a range of measures the Council has adapted to support work-life balance for male and female employees.
“Cork County Council as an equal opportunities’ employer, values the role of females in the workplace,” he said.
"A number of policies and schemes such as the shorter working year, parental leave, carers leave, career break, force majeure etc. are available to support the council’s staff.”
Mr Lucey said that while areas such as outdoor service delivery and the fire services are 89% male dominated as, historically, few females have applied for these positions, more than 56% of their remaining staff are female.
Women, he said, are also well represented at senior decision-making level, making up eight of the 16 senior management team, with two of the three Assistant Chief Executives female.
Cork County Council employs 2,500 people - two-thirds (65%) are female, 35% are male.