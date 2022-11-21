Cork County Council is just one of several local authorities around the country which failed to collect the derelict site levy from owners of abandoned properties around the country, it has been disclosed.

While inquiries by The Corkman led to the disclosure from Cork County Council that it had collected just €900 since 2017 in derelict site levies, a charge which amounts to 7% of the approximate market value of abandoned property per year, a Dáil question put to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien by Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has revealed the problem is far more widespread.

According to the response of Housing Minister O’Brien, the majority of local authorities collected nothing from the owners of derelict properties in the areas in their remit last year.

Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway City, Galway County, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, South Dublin, Tipperary, Waterford City and County, Wexford and Wicklow are the local authorities that didn’t collect any derelict site levy during 2021, the Minister disclosed in response to the question from Deputy Sherlock.

A small number of councils did collect levies from the owners of derelict sites and properties. These included Cork City Council which collected €570,000, the largest amount collected by any local authority, Dublin City Council which collected €417,447, Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown (€17,500), Carlow (€5,000), Kildare (€3,300), Westmeath (€32,250) and Mayo (€10,383). A total of €41,138 was collected by Limerick City and County Council.

In total, €1,097, 018 was collected by the councils throughout the country during 2021.

Speaking to The Corkman, Deputy Sherlock said it would be ‘interesting to see if the interest charges are being levied where the initial charge has been applied’.

"At a time when local authorities are starved of cash you would have thought that every source of revenue would be pursued with vigour,” he said.

Campaigners believe that local authorities in counties like Cork could collect millions annually from the owners of derelict properties in each county. They also say the non collection of the levy by county and city councils encourages property owners to hoard property as they see the value of land, particularly land in urban areas, increase.

In his response to Deputy Sherlock, the Housing Minister said that local authorities were required to submit an annual return on the operation of the Derelict Sites Act 1990 (the Act under which the Derelict Sites Levy is mandated) in their functional areas. He said the derelict sites returns are collected in Quarter 2 of the following year and that figures for 2022 were not yet available.

“My Department continues to liaise with local authorities, including Cork County Council, on the implementation of the Act with a view to improving its effectiveness,” said Minister O’Brien.

" In this regard, my Department initiated a review of the Act in November 2021 and has sought initial submissions from local authorities on potential improvements to the legislative provisions and the way they are applied.

“My Department has now established a focused working group to progress this matter further.

Under the Act, local authorities are required to maintain a derelict sites register, which includes the name and address of each owner and occupier, where these can be ascertained by reasonable enquiry, of any land which, in the opinion of the local authority, is a derelict site.

The Minister acknowledged that the Act required a Derelict Sites register to kept at the offices of the local authority and that it should be available for inspection at the office during office hours.

" There is no legislative requirement for local authorities to publish their Derelict Sites Registers on their website,” said the Minister.

A property can be placed on the derelict site register where it is deemed by a local authority to satisfy the criteria of a derelict site under the terms of section 3 of the Act i.e. (i) it is in a dangerous or ruinous condition; (ii) it is in a neglected or unsightly condition; or (iii) there is a presence of litter, waste or debris on the site. It is not the case that a property can be placed on the derelict site register of a local authority simply by being a vacant property.

“It is also worth noting that placing sites on the derelict sites register, and collecting levies in respect of those sites, is not the sole mechanism that local authorities apply in relation to bringing sites back into use,” said the Minister. “They often engage collaboratively with property owners with a view to necessary works being undertaken to bring sites back into use while also occasionally using their powers under the Act to compulsorily acquire derelict sites.

“This latter approach is something that my Department has recently been engaging on with local authorities with a view to the relevant powers being utilised more.

"My Department has also requested local authorities to be more proactive in collecting levies, including utilising debt recovery procedures as appropriate.”

“Pathway 4 of Housing for All sets out a blueprint to address vacancy and make efficient use of our existing housing stock.

"Many areas of cities, towns and villages of all sizes face the blight of vacant properties, which, if brought back into use, could add real vibrancy and provide new accommodation in those areas.”