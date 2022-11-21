Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Cork Council one of several local authorities not to collect derelict site levies in 2021

Anti-dereliction activists have used the hashtags #DerelictIreland and #DerelictCork to highlight the blight of dereliction in Cork and beyond. Expand

Close

Anti-dereliction activists have used the hashtags #DerelictIreland and #DerelictCork to highlight the blight of dereliction in Cork and beyond.

Anti-dereliction activists have used the hashtags #DerelictIreland and #DerelictCork to highlight the blight of dereliction in Cork and beyond.

Anti-dereliction activists have used the hashtags #DerelictIreland and #DerelictCork to highlight the blight of dereliction in Cork and beyond.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Cork County Council is just one of several local authorities around the country which failed to collect the derelict site levy from owners of abandoned properties around the country, it has been disclosed.

While inquiries by The Corkman led to the disclosure from Cork County Council that it had collected just €900 since 2017 in derelict site levies, a charge which amounts to 7% of the approximate market value of abandoned property per year, a Dáil question put to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien by Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has revealed the problem is far more widespread. 

Privacy