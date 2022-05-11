Cork Council expects to exceed Govt’s affordable homes target

Councillors urged the Executive to broaden the affordable home scheme to the county's 23 large towns and smaller towns and villages.

CORK County Council CEO Tim Lucey has said that the authority expects to build well in excess of the target of 189 affordable homes before 2026 set by the Government.

Speaking at this week’s meeting of the Council, Mr Lucey said the authority had identified a need so far for 682 affordable housing usnits to be built by 2026.

Mr. Lucey was speaking during a discussion in which a number of councillors expressed concern that only four areas had been identified as locations for such schemes to date and that they wished such schemes to be extended to other areas throughout the county.

At present the Council is planning ttargo to build 107 affordable homes in Mallow, 69 in Carrigaline, 120 in Kinsale and 29 in Clonakilty.

Councillor John Paul O’Shea said that plans should be drawn up for affordable home projects in each of the county’s 23 large towns. Other councillors backed Cllr O’Shea’s suggestion and said towns like Macroom, Millstreet, Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Doneraile, Cobh and Carrigtwohill should be targeted for such schemes, along with areas in west Cork.

Fine Gael Councillor Gerard Murphy said that the scheme should be extended further to include smaller towns and villages as, otherwise, the existing imbalance of development in the county would be further exacerbated. He said there were people throughout the county who would qualify for affordable homes.

The Government target of 189 affordable homes for Cork before 2026 was described by Councillor Susan McCarthy as ‘miniscule’.

She said there were a large cohort of people who exceeded income limits for social homes but whose income didn’t qualify for a mortgage.

