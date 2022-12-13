Cork Council CEO says that bypass removes the noose around the neck of Macroom

FREE PIC – NO REPRO FEE – Dec. 9, 2022 One of the country’s most eagerly anticipated road projects took a step closer to completion with the official opening of the Macroom Bypass section of the N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom new Dual Carriageway by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. From left, at the plaque unveiling ceremony to mark the opening of the stretch of road, were from left: Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council; Cllr. Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork and An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin. Pictured Pic: Brian Lougheed

Local people greeted An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin as he arrived to open the new bypass just outside Macroom on Friday.

Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey speaking at the opening of the Macroom bypass. He said this would lead to new opportunities for the town to flourish.

“Macroom over the last 30,40, 50 years has had an incredible debt hanging over it - today we’re removing that debt.

“We’re removing the noose around the neck of Macroom, we’re unleashing the opportunity for transformation of Macroom going into the future.”

So said Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey at the opening of the bypass on Friday in an address in which he said he wished to focus on the future, while expressing his gratitude and pride in leading the team which had delivered the bypass.

“In terms of Cork County Council, we’re absolutely geared up for that, we’re structured, we’re ready.

“Only Tuesday morning this week I met six of the senior members of our management team across housing, roads, planning, environment et cetera.

“That’s going to continue into the future.”

He said that a population growth of 1,000 people and 400 extra houses was being forecasted for Macroom by 2028.

“There’s no reason why it can’t happen with this unleashing of life.”

He said the preliminary results from the recent Census had suggested that there had been 10.6% growth in the Macroom urban area which while seemingly modest was ahead of the national average.

“We know we want to move into densification, we know we want to deal with town centre regeneration sites as opposed to edge of town.

“We are now on a pathway towards that.”

He pointed to the Briery Gap, currently being redeveloped, as evidence of the Council’s committment to Macroom. He said at least half of the €8m redevelopment budget had come from the Council.

He referred to the recent rural regeneration grant of €7.2m which would support a number of projects in the town, one of which, the South Square, was already designed.

He said a feasibility study had been done on the ‘active travel programme’ which was capable of being done to connect Baile Mhúirne and Macroom.

“There’s at least three kilometres of that inside Macroom,” he said. “You can be absolutely assured that over the coming years there will be cycleways, there will be appropriate pedestrianisation, we will be putting the person back in charge of getting about town.”

Mr Lucey said that the Council had identified six areas within the town for its regeneration and progress had already been made on one of those, referring to the bus station.

“Bus Éireann are heavily committed to unlocking the potential of their own area inside and the depot inside there.”

He referred to Macroom’s designation as a Gaeltacht service town, a classification which carries with it a commitment of annual funding of €82,000 for seven years to boost the provision of Irish language services in the town to cater for Irish speakers from the Múscraí Gaeltacht who use the town.

“What we really need now is for Macroom people to come forward, for Macroom people to take on the town as a Gaeltacht service town and we will, with Foras na Gaeilge, work very closely to ensure that this is the heart of the start of the Gaeltacht area.”

He said Macroom was the only Cork town to be designated a ‘decarbonisation zone’.

“So Macroom is going to get an incredible focus from us as an organisation in terms of its future climate change opportunity.”

He said that a baseline emission survey was being carried out across the county. This was being done at the highest level and would be the most indepth emissions survey for the Macroom area.

“We will understand right down to every individual eircode what’s creating those emissions. what are the challenges around climate change and climate adaptation over the next number of years and that will become the standard that will apply to every other town.”