Cork consultant appointed as chair of Laura Lynn Hospice

Ms. Sandra O'Malley is the new chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Laura Lynn Hospice.

Laura Lynn Hospice is dedicated to the care of children with serious illness and is based in Leopardstown and has a satellite centre in Mallow.

Cork woman Sandra O’Malley has been appointed as the chairperson of the Board of Directors for Ireland’s dedicated childrens’ hospice, the Laura Lynn Hospice which has its main base in Leopardstown in Dublin but also provides services to Cork and Kerry families from a palliative care centre in Mallow.

Ms O’Malley, originally from County Cork, is an experienced Health and Social Care Risk ManagementConsultant with extensive medico-legal experience. Sandra is a qualified solicitor who has specialised in medical litigation and healthcare risk management.

Ms O’Malley, joined the LauraLynn Board in December 2017 and has been Chairperson of the Quality Risk and Safety Subcommittee since commencing. She became a Trustee in October 2020 and was ratified as the charity’s first female Chairperson at LauraLynn’s AGM in June.

Describing herself as ‘passionate’ about the work of the Laura Lynn Hospice, Ms.O’Malley said she was very excited about her new role as the chair of an organisation which plays ‘a pivotal role in healthcare in Ireland’.

"I am really excited to lead the Board as the organisation moves forward to further realise the ambition for growth and excellence that the strategic plan embodies.

"LauraLynn has done so much to improve the lives of so many children, families and young people and I am delighted to lead the Board and its members in this next phase as we continue to do so.’’

Ms. O’Malley is an experienced Health and Social Care Risk Management Consultant and works as Lead Health & Social Care Specialist with Willis Towers Watson insurance brokers. She has extensive medico-legal experience, being a qualified solicitor who has specialised in medical litigation and healthcare risk management. As a risk advisory consultant, Sandra works with clients in providing risk management services to include governance and risk reviews and the development of governance and risk assurance frameworks.

LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty said the organisation was delighted that Ms. O’Malley was stepping into the role of chairperson of its board of directors and described her as valued member of the board for the past number of years.

“Sandra has been a really valued member of the board for a number of years now. Sandra brings a wealth of experience with extensive medical legal experience underpinned by her qualification as a solicitor.

" It is a very exciting time of growth for LauraLynn and we are excited to work with Sandra as she takes on this new role.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the out-going Chairman, Niall McHugh.

"Niall served two terms as chairperson and his commitment and dedication to LauraLynn over those years is so appreciated. Niall chaired the board during some big milestone moments for the organisation, celebrating a decade of care, securing statutory core funding for the first time, and opening our first satellite service.’’

Since opening September 2011, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has cared for more than 592 children and their families.