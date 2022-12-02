Cork conferences worth €14m to the local economy in 2022

Millstreet’s Joanne O’Riordan with representatives from the Sundays Wells Rebels and Dolphin rugby clubs at the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournamant, which took place in Cork during the summer. Photo: Gareth Lyons.

Award winners at the 2022 Cork Conference Ambassador awards. It is estimated that business tourism was worth more than €14 million to the Cork economy this year. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

THE Teagasc Research Centre in Fermoy has been honoured with a prestigious award for playing a key role in attracting almost €15million worth of business tourism to Cork this year.

The Moorepark centre in north Cork was one of four groups to win overall category awards for their ‘tireless work and commitment’ in bringing more than 40 business events from symposiums to large international conferences and global summits to Cork over the course of 2022.

Combined these events brought an estimated 9,000 delegates to Cork, 80% of whom came from abroad to the value of €1,600 per head – worth and estimated total of €14.4 million to the local economy.

A total of 68 individuals, were honoured at the 2022 Cork Conference Ambassador Awards held at the Castlemartyr Resort for playing their part in ensuring that Cork continues to attract the largest share of conferences outside of the capital.

The awards were presented by Minister’s Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath, MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack and Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Meara.

The Teagasc Research Centre scooped the overall ‘Sector Award’, which organised three large scale international conferences attended by more than 1,000 delegates.

The Sporting Conference award was won by Liam Maher and Alan Craughwell who brought the high profile 2022 International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament and Conference to Musgrave Park.

Estimated to be worth €1.7 million to the local economy, the two events brought 1,100 players, 650 volunteers and 25,000 spectators to Cork City for a week in June, with 28 male and female teams from 15 nations taking part.

One of the most hotly contestant categories was the Academic Conference award, which was won by Dr Niall Smith and Elizabeth Carroll Twomey from the Munster Technological University (MTU).

They were honoured for bringing the European Science Engagement Association (EUSEA) annual meeting to the Bishopstown campus during the summer.

Finally, the Association Conference award was won by well-known folklorist and lecturer at UCC’s Study of Religions Department for bringing the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism European Association for the Study of Religions to Cork, attracting more than 550 attendees.

Speaking at the awards Seamus Heaney, head of the Cork Convention Bureau’s ‘Visit Cork’ initiative, the importance of business tourism to the local economy.

“Conferences and large-scale events don’t just mean business for accommodation providers and meeting venues. There is a benefit to a much wider group of Cork businesses, such as tourism sites, food and drink venues, activities and interactive experiences, spa treatments, private transport, shops and tours,” said Mr Heaney.

“Visitors also bring life to Cork, so we need to work hard to continue this really valuable source of tourism,” he added.