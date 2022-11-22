Cork company unveils innovative concept to enshrine the precious memories of deceased loved ones

The QR code on the gravestone of the late Daniel ‘Danzer Nagle’ Ahern relatives and visitors to lean about the life an exploits of the legendary Cork boxer. Daniel’s grandson, Danny O’Donovan, is one of the founders of Cork company ‘The Story Of’.

A UNIQUE innovation developed by a Cork company is using technology to allow people cherish the memory of their deceased loved ones through a QR code on their headstones.

Aptly named ‘The Story of’, the concept is the brainchild of three friends who met through University College Cork’s Entrepreneurial Network and are now hoping to secure investment to allow their company grow and expand.

The company’s founders are Luke Murphy, Judie Russell and Danny O’Donovan.

Judie Russel said that around 30,000 people die in Ireland each year and when they are buried their loved ones are limited by the amount of text they can put on a gravestone.

“The Story Of plans to overcome that by working with families to gather information about their deceased loved ones in the form of pictures and videos. With this information they will compile a webpage of the person’s life which can be accessed via a QR code on their grave,” said Judie.

The Story Of’ uses a web application that allows people to create their virtual headstones, capturing precious memories that are vividly preserved and shared. Videos, audio, images and words can be assembled on this final page that represents the legacy of a person’s life,” she added.

QR codes can be engraved on headstones or attached to an urn, bench and even printed on remembered cards.

The founders of the innovative new company are hoping to develop the concept in the future, possibly even exporting the idea to other countries, with the help of the right investor.

Judie said that around 60 million people die on the planet each year and for the most part their stories, advice and personalities die with them.

“Capturing all of this would have a positive impact on different groups. When older people are given space to reminisce on their lives, it can be of huge benefit to their mental health,” said Julie.

“Also, studies have shown that when children learn family stories it creates a shared history, strengthens emotional bonds and helps them make sense of their experiences when something senseless happens like a global pandemic,” she added.

Danny O’Donovan’s grandfather was the legendary Cork boxer Danny ‘Danzer Nagle’ Ahern who passed away in 1987.

Danny explained that he wanted to tell the story of his grandfather’s achievements and career highlights in a way that would appeal to both the older generation who might remember his exploits and younger people with an interest in Cork characters of bygone days.

There is now a QR code on ‘Danzer Nagle’s’ gravestone and Danny is also hoping to embed a similar one on a plaque being erected in his grandfather’s honour by the Cork Ex-Boxers Association.

For more information about the concept and to find out how they can have their own story or the story of recorded and embedded on a gravestone people can visit www.thestoryof.io.