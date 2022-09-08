Cork community health care staff set to take strike action over pay and work conditions

SIPTU members protesting at the Department of Social Protection offices in Dublin in July.

STAFF at a number of care and community organisations in Cork are set to take part in one-day strike on Wednesday, September 21 over pay and conditions.

Cork-based staff at the St Joseph’s Foundation, the Irish Wheelchair Association and EmployAbility will join colleagues from other organisations in Dublin, Waterford and Galway for the day of action.

The strike action is being taken under the ‘Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign’ ,which is supported by ICTU, SIPTU, Fórsa and the INMO, and follows on from similar action taken in early July that saw hundreds of workers join picket lines and attend protests across the country.

Unions say the campaign is aimed at getting improved terms and employment conditions for health and social care professionals and other staff in organisations funded by the HSE and other State bodies, who are employed on lower pay rates and lesser conditions then equivalent grades in the HSE and other related agencies.

The unions have insisted that urgent action is needed to address the funding of organisations within the sector, improve pay, tackle the high annual rate of staff leaving and fulfil recruitment targets for vital health services,

Industrial ballots resulted over recent weeks saw strong support for industrial action, up to and including strike action.

EmployAbility Service worker in Cork and SIPTU activist, Chris O’Leary pointed out that the majority of care and community sector workers have not had a pay increase for 14-years.

“They are struggling to make ends meet in the face of a worsening cost of living crisis while also seeking to maintain services for some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Mr O’Leary.

He said the strike action taken Dublin, Waterford and Galway earlier this year and pleas for action had gone unheeded,

“Unfortunately, the Government, which controls the funding of these organisations and so has ultimate control over whether the wages of workers can be increased, has failed to positively respond to their demand for pay justice,” said Mr O’Leary.

“Due to the Government’s intransigence, workers in several organisations in Cork have now voted to go on strike on as part of the Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign.”

SIPTU organiser Teresa Butler said the Government was failing to grasp the link between its chronic underfunding of the wages of workers in these organisations and the failure to meet recruitment targets in, for example, disability services.

“These are the same organisations struggling to attract enough qualified and experienced staff in a very tight labour market. Why? Because they can get better paid work elsewhere,” said Ms Butler.

“The failure to fund the services adequately has led directly to shortfalls in services and growing waiting lists. It also leaves our members feeling undervalued and not recognised by our Government for the invaluable work they do,” she added.