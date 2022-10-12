Cork communities to benefit from €12m fund

Cultúrlann Mac Amhlaoibh in Newmarket is one of the facilities throughout Cork to benefit from the fund.

A NUMBER of community halls throughout County Cork are to receive significant grant aid from a fund of more than €12m announced on Wednesday by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

The funding was welcomed by Cork North West TD Michael Creed who said it signified Fine Gael’s belief in strong communities being necessary for a strong society and a vibrant economy.

“This is the first tranche of grant aid to be announced for community halls and it covers grants up to €25,000,” he said.

This amount of money won’t fund major work on a building, but it will pay for things like wiring, plumbing and painting. These jobs are too important to ignore and make a huge difference to the safety and comfort of our community facilities.

“The amount of money is relatively small but it’s going to make a big difference,” said Deputy Creed.

Included among the beneficiaries of the funding is Cultúlann MacAmhlaoibh in Newmarket, which is carving a reputation for itself as a thriving musicial venue following its opening earlier this year, which was allocated the maximum €25,000.

Dromahane Community Centre is to be allocated €24,000 while Freemount Council Council also received €25,000 from the fund.

Other recipients include Aubane Community School which was allocated €16,000 and Aghabullogue GAA Centre which is to get €25,000.