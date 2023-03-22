Cork comedy stars Graham Norton and SiobháN McSweeney get BAFTA nod

Cork born Siobhán McSweeney's starring role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls has earned her a BAFTA nomination.

Grahan Norton's TV chat show has been nominated for the Best Comedy Programme BAFTA.

CORK humour and acting skill is making British TV audiences - and viewers all over the world - laugh, if the nominations for BAFTA TV awards are anything to go by, it seems.

Siobhán McSweeney’s starring role as Sister Michael in the hit comedy series, Derry Girls, has netted her a nomination in the Female Performance in a Comedy Role category while Graham Norton’s chat show has been shortlisted for the Comedy Entertainment Programme gong.

The Aherla born actress who has recently been presenting Channel 4’s Pottery Throwdown show was delighted with her nomination.

“I’m over the moon,” she said in a tweet after the announcement on Wednesday.

“As Lisa McGee (writer of Derry Girls) said, Sister Michael would be ripping.

“Congratulations to us Derry Girls.”

Siobhán, who has strong links to Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, has been nominated for a number of awards previously but was pipped on one occasion by Ricky Gervaise for his performance in After Life.

Graham Norton is no stranger to the podium as the Bandon born TV presenter has received many awards for his TV chat show which regularly draws Hollywood stars to his couch.

The awards will be presented at a gala event in London in May.