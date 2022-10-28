Several towns and villages throughout County Cork are hit by a blight of derelict properties such as thiis building in Boherbue.

Cork County Council collected just €900 in Derelict Site Levies since 2017 and a total of €308,000 remains collectable from that five year period, a spokesman for the Council confirmed to The Corkman this week.

In response to queries from this newspaper, the Council disclosed that no revenue had been collected in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and that €900 had been paid in 2020.

"In 2021 €32,200 was levied and this amount remained outstanding at the end of the year,” .said the spokesman in a statement to The Corkman.

“The total collectable as of end 2021 is €308,000.

“It should be noted that in many cases there can be complications with regard to property title, disputed property ownership, unresolved probate, health issues, financial hardship etc. In many instances the levy is only realistically collectible on the sale or transfer of the property.”

The disclosure that just €900 has been collected and €308,000 remains collectable has been described as ‘not good enough’ by anti Dereliction campaigner and urban development expert Dr Frank O’Connor who said it demonstrated that local authorities were ‘not fit for purpose’.

Dr. O’Connor, who has spoken at a number of conferences on the issue of dereliction and has run social media campaigns entitled #DerelictCork and #DerelictIreland, said the current lack of enforcement of the Dereliction Act was causing many problems and was setting a ‘dangerous precedent’.

"If this was fully enforced across all local authorities it would kick start a reversal of the dereliction epidemic, revitalise our urban areas and make a strong statement that local authorities are not willing to accept this level of irresponsibility,” said Dr. O’Connor.

“The monies (which would be in the millions) collected could then be reinvested in refurbishing derelict homes and council voids and in building new and social and affordable homes.

"We need to act urgently on this, with the housing disaster there has never been a more pressing time.”

Despite the provisions of the 1990 Derelict Sites Act, Cork County Council does not have a Derelict Sites Register, or at least not one that’s accessible online. However, the recently issued provisions of the 2022 Census disclosed there were 12.286 vacant properties in Co. Cork, second only to Dublin. Under the 1990 Act, the owner of a derelict is liable to pay up to 3% of the value of the land in the area to the local authority annually according to the legislation. This was doubled to 6% in the recent Budget.

According to the 1990 legislation, a derelict site means any land ‘which detracts, or is likely to detract, to a material degree from the amenity, character or appearance of land in the neighbourhood of the land in question because of the existence on the land in question of structures which are in a ruinous, derelict or dangerous condition, or the neglected, unsightly or objectionable condition of the land or any structures on the land in question, or the presence, deposit or collection on the land in question of any litter, rubbish, debris or waste, except where the presence, deposit or collection of such litter, rubbish, debris or waste results from the exercise of a right conferred by or under statute or by common law.

Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan, whose district of Kanturk/Mallow contains many derelict sites/properties, said there was no excuse for allowing sites to remain derelict as now there was a grant of up to €50,000 available to owners wishing to restore such properties to be lived in. He was referring to the Croí Cónaithe scheme extended to towns and villages by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien recently.

"Given the housing crisis we’re in, there’s no justification for this at all,” he said, referring to the non collection of the derelict site levy by the Council during the 2017-2021 period.

Cllr. Moynihan said he would be raising it at the next meeting of Cork County Council when the agenda would also feature the setting of the Budget for 2023 where numerous cuts to local services may be considered in light of the financial strain on the Council.