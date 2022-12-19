Cork Cllr slams ‘absolutely crazy’ delays in installing CCTV systems in county towns

WHILE the Circular Economy Act will allow CCTV footage to be used by local authorities in illegal dumping prosecutions, the use of cameras for everyday monitoring of towns and villages remains an issue shrouded in uncertainty.

That was the message to emerge for this week’s meeting of Cork County Council’s northern committee meeting, during which one councillor branded the ongoing delay in installing CCTV monitoring systems in some towns and villages across the area as being “absolutely crazy”.

In his report to the committee the council’s director of environmental services Louis Duffy said the return of using CCTV footage for waste enforcement purposes was “coming closer and closer”.

“The Act addresses a gap that has existed over recent years that prevented the use of such technologies for environmental enforcement,” said Mr Duffy.

“We are awaiting the signing off of protocols and guidance by Government and we would hope this would be up and running by the first quarter of 2023 or early in quarter two,” he added.

While welcoming his comments, Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) expressed his concerns about how General Data protection Regulation (GDPR) is still hampering the installation of CCTV monitoring systems in locations where they are not currently operating.

“For example, it has been six or seven years since we gave funding for CCTV coverage in Fermoy and Mitchelstown. Everything from planning to appointing a contractor was done. Yet, here we are at the end of 2022 and we are no nearer to seeing it being put in place,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“What’s happening here is absolutely crazy. Of course, it is all down bureaucracy – red tape gone mad. I want to know where we are now and when we will have CCTV rolled out in our key towns and villages,” he added,

Cllr Kay Dawson (FG) said it was vitally important that the situation was resolved.

“We really need to see a resolution to this. Funding has been set aside for CCTV in Mitchelstown for years. At this stage it will costs a lot more to put in place that it would have back then,” said Cllr Dawson.

“I know this is all relating to GDPR and further information on this would be welcome,” she added.

The council’s deputy divisional manager, Niall Healy, said the introduction of GDPR in 2018 “had changed the landscape considerably”.

He said that while there are CCTV monitoring systems currently operating in some towns, GDPR meant that putting new schemes in place was more difficult than it might first appear at face value.

“The situation is far more complicated than using CCTV footage for illegal dumping and waste enforcement purposes. There is a series of protocols that local authorities have to implement before any footage can be shared with An Garda Siochana,” said Mr Healy.

“Thee complications really arise with the roll-out of new CCTV monitoring schemes,” he added.

Mr Healy said there remained an issue at national level between the local government sector and the Department of Justice about how new CCTV systems would be managed, it particular relating to governance.

“As soon as there is a solution to this we will certainly make you aware of it. But as of now, this is a lot more a lot more complicated than it might appear at face value,” said Mr Healy.