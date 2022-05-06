Cork children's ‘Schoolovision’ entry an upbeat rallying call to ‘Dance Your Worries Away’

Pupils at Cappabue National School in County Cork are urging people to 'dance their worries away' in their entry for this year's Schoolvision contest.

While the song which Cappabue National School is entering for this year’s Europe wide ‘Schoolovision’ contest was written and recorded last October, they only wrapped the last scene for the video on Thursday to get their entry in on time before Friday’s deadline.

Cappabue National School, which is located near Gougane Barra, has won the Schoolovision contest for the past two years and is vying for a historic hat-trick with this year’s entry, ‘Dance Your Worries Away – A Wish For The World’, which has been selected to represent Ireland once again in the prestigious competition.

School principal Norma Healy is delighted with the result of the pupils’ work and is hopeful of yet another good showing in the competition for the school’s entry.

"We’re mindful though that the Ukraine has a great entry as well, a really beautiful song, so we’ll see how it goes,” she told The Corkman.

The pupils themselves wrote the upbeat song during a day long workshop with Gerard McCarthy whose company GMC Beats has worked with the school on their two previous winning entries.

And past pupil Elaine Lucey has once again co-ordinated the filming and editing of the video which was shot on location in the Gougane Barra forest park.

“We’re really happy with the song – it’s very upbeat, just what people need in these times,” said the principal.

The Schoolovision contest which describes itself as a ‘a unique eTwinning project which brings together children from countries right across Europe and beyond, features entries from Croatia, France and Israel as well as many other countries. The competing songs can all be viewed on https://schoolovision2022.blogspot.com/ and the result of the competition is to be announced on or before May 20.