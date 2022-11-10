Cork castle besieged by Cromwell and visited by Michael Jackson on the market for €2m

It comes with its own bar!

A castle in north Cork which was besieged by Oliver Cromwell, visited by Sir Walter Raleigh and which hosted pop star Michael Jackson has been put for sale by its owners.

The owners Sheila and Patrick Nordstrom had offered the Castle, which is located on the banks of the Awbeg River as an Air B & B location for €3,500 per day as recently as October. .

The castle sleeps 16 in nine well appointed rooms with a total of 13 beds and is located five minutes walk from ‘the busy heritage village of busy heritage village of Castletownroche, North Cork set on a 50 acre wooded estate with private river and 10,000 years of history

It was first built in the 12th century on the site of the fortress of Dún Cruadha, an inland promontory fort which had been established more than 2,500 years previously on a rocky outcrop.

But while an ancient fort on a rocky outcrop might not suggest luxury accommodation, Blackwater Castle today promises beautifully appointed suites, welcoming reception rooms with the added attractions of historical tours and other activities throughout the 50 acre estate of mature native Irish trees and its own private stretch of the River Awbeg.

Visitors in ancient times included Mesolithic hunter gatherers, druids, chieftains, Strongbow’s men-at-arms, Sir Walter Realeigh and the late King of pop music, Michael Jackson. Oliver Cromwell laid siege to the castle while Uachtarán na hÉireann was welcomed with open arms and described it a ‘beautiful place’.