Cork candidate’s turf idea to give ‘fierce heat’ to Greens

A length or hopper load of turf is enough sods of turf laid out on a bank to fill 50 plastic bags - you will have to turn it, foot it, bag it and take it home yourself.

Becky Kealy, Aontú's candidate in Cork North West, has suggested that people go to the bog for €50 for enough to last more than 100 nights of a roaring fire.

CORK North West Aontú candidate Becky Kealy has taken to social media to advise followers to get up to their local bog to get the turf in for the winter as the price of a bag of coal rocketed to €35 amid predictions it would reach €50 a bag in a few months time.

Ms Kealy posted that she had purchased a ‘hopper’ or ‘length’ of turf in a bog in Taur, not too far from her home in Kanturk – the cost for the equivalent of 50 fertliser bags of turf was €50!.

"This is around €1 per bag, and each bag would give you two nights of a roaring fire, and the most of a third night possibly,” Becky told The Corkman.

The snag – though it may be an attraction for others – is that you have to do a good deal of the work yourself.

“The person who owns the bog actually uses a machine – the hopper – to dig the turf out, and spread it to leave it to dry and after that it’s up to you after that,” said Becky. “After drying for a few weeks you need to go back and turn it over and then after another few weeks you need to go up and foot it.”

While there will be many who are familiar with the process of bringing home the turf, it may be new to some who are considering their first ever trip to the bog.

“Footing turf is where you stack it or stand it up in such a way that the air dries it out: it’s hard work, bending and moving for hours but it’s a great feeling when you look at it at the end of the day.

“Then you have to go back and bag it and carry it home.

“The price of coal is gone through the roof, this is a cheaper alternative and there’s fierce heat off it. We only used blocks and turf last year, no coal,”

Becky was keeping the name of the farmer who sold her the ‘length of turf’ close to her chest but said she would divulge the contact details to genuine callers who wanted a load of the fuel.

Putting on her political hat for a moment, she told the Greens, who are trying to restrict the sale of turf, to ‘take a hike’ and blasted Ministers Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, who admitted taking business class flights at a higher carbon emission cost, as ‘hypocrites’.

“The small bogs are there for Irish people at a time when the Germans and others are going back to coal because of the global energy crisis – we should put the well being of our people first”.

“It’s an essential Irish resource, it’s there, we have it, people should use it.”

She herself has purchased five hopper loads and is set for a long cold winter.