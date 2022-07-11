Cork CAMHS patient faces 21 month wait for appointment – TD

A Cork child has been told to wait more than 21 months for a routine appointment, Seán Sherlock TD has disclosed.

Cork TD Seán Sherlock has rejected excuses being offered by the HSE after one child had been told to more than 21 months for a routine appointment.

The HSE had suggested that recruitment of staff remained a problem but the Labour representative in Cork East said the Executive had spent more than €12m in 2020/2021 to recruitment agencies but ‘could not provide data on how many people and grades were recruited’ in that two year period.

"Many people in my constituency in Cork East are presently awaiting appointments with the child and adolescent mental health services,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I just want to reassure people that I'm continuing to press the HSE andpress the Minister in respect of those appointments.

"I have one child that I’m working on behalf of at present who's going to have to wait for 21 months before being seen.

"That is just unconscionable,” he said.

"I just want to reassure people that we continue to work on it.

"I want to reassure people that we continue to press the HSE but I'm not buying into the recruitment argument that's been put to us day in day out by the HSE and the government, in other words, that they don't have enough frontline staff and they're not able to recruit them.

" Because I think if you try hard enough, if you go out to the world, if you create the right packages for people, you will be able to attract people in those frontline staff and at the end of the day, this is about children and adolescents, their futures count, and we want to keep fighting for them.”