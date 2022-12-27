Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Cork Bus Éireann employees honoured with national awards

&lsquo;Collaboration and Respect&rsquo; award winner Liz O&rsquo;Donovan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and CFO Tom Delaney. Expand
&lsquo;Team of the Year&rsquo; Colin McIntyre, Denis McCarthy, Eilish Hurley, Stephen Wrenn and Sean O&rsquo;Sullivan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief customer officer Allen Parker. Expand
&lsquo;Hero of the Year&rsquo; Alison Healy with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief information officer Danny McCarthy. Expand
&lsquo;Hero of the Year&rsquo; John Sexton with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief customer officer Allen Parker. Expand

Close

&lsquo;Collaboration and Respect&rsquo; award winner Liz O&rsquo;Donovan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and CFO Tom Delaney.

‘Collaboration and Respect’ award winner Liz O’Donovan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and CFO Tom Delaney.

&lsquo;Team of the Year&rsquo; Colin McIntyre, Denis McCarthy, Eilish Hurley, Stephen Wrenn and Sean O&rsquo;Sullivan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief customer officer Allen Parker.

‘Team of the Year’ Colin McIntyre, Denis McCarthy, Eilish Hurley, Stephen Wrenn and Sean O’Sullivan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief customer officer Allen Parker.

&lsquo;Hero of the Year&rsquo; Alison Healy with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief information officer Danny McCarthy.

‘Hero of the Year’ Alison Healy with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief information officer Danny McCarthy.

&lsquo;Hero of the Year&rsquo; John Sexton with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief customer officer Allen Parker.

‘Hero of the Year’ John Sexton with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and chief customer officer Allen Parker.

/

‘Collaboration and Respect’ award winner Liz O’Donovan with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent and CFO Tom Delaney.

corkman

Bill Browne

EIGHT staff members from Cork have won national awards, including the ‘Hero of the Year’ and ‘Team of the Year’ at the 2022 Bus Éireann awards.

Aptly entitled the GEM (Go That Extra Mile) awards, they honour employees who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty, acknowledging their “dedication, exceptional service and heroic efforts’.

Privacy