Cork Bus Éireann employees honoured with national awards

EIGHT staff members from Cork have won national awards, including the ‘Hero of the Year’ and ‘Team of the Year’ at the 2022 Bus Éireann awards.

Aptly entitled the GEM (Go That Extra Mile) awards, they honour employees who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty, acknowledging their “dedication, exceptional service and heroic efforts’.

Two Cork bus drivers were honoured with ‘Hero of the Year’ awards for their actions during 2022.

Alison Healy received the award for displaying exceptional care and compassion to a passenger with dementia, ensuring she was kept safe and protected until reunited with her family.

John Sexton was honoured for his tireless voluntary work in the Capwell Co-Op, as well as travelling to the Ukrainian border with essential supplies for refugees escaping the war in their homeland.

Liz O’Donovan received the ‘Collaboration and Respect’ award for her four decades of service to Bus Éireann, with her citation reading that her “enthusiasm, dedication and forward-thinking ensured she was always ‘going that extra mile’ for customers and colleagues alike”.

In recognition of their ‘outstanding performance during the year’, Colin McIntrye, Sean O’Sullivan, Stephen Wrenn, Eilish Hurley and Denis McCarthy were named ‘Training Supervisors, Team of the Year’.

“Their driving trainees have a 100% pass rate to date, They were commended for hard work, dedication and meticulous attention to detail, which resulted in their driving trainees having an impeccable 100% pass rate.

Speaking at the awards Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent said the awards recognised the outstanding contribution of employees during what has been a busy year for the company with passenger numbers at an all time high.

The GEM awards provide the perfect opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the continued dedication and performance of our staff who consistently ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers and for their colleagues”, said Mr Kent.

“I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2022,” he added.