Cork born Áine May in Qatar to cheer on England boyfriend Conor Gallagher

Cork born model and influencer Áine May Kennedy will be in Qatar for the next few weeks as she cheers on her England player boyfriend, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher who has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad of 26.

Áine May was born and raised in Cork but moved to England to pursue a career as a dancer and model and has become a well regarded influencer with 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Her footballer boyfriend Conor played a starring role when on loan to Crystal Palace last season when his midfield dynamism was a key factor in the club’s survival in the Premier League. He has shown some sparking form back at Stamford Bridge since returning from Selhurst Park.

Áine May regularly refers to Conor as her ‘love’ and her ‘hero’ on social media and is a consistent fixture at his football matches.

The couple have posted photos enjoying meals in hotspots like Harry's DolceVita in Knightsbridge, but it is travelling the world that seems to be the pair's favourite pastime.

Conor, who also has Irish links, and Aine recently took a trip to Paris where they saw all that the city of love has to offer, including the Louvre Museum and the renowned restaurant, Cafe de Flore.

The couple regularly travel to Portugal with friends and family to take a break from their hectic schedules.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday with England’s first game taking place on Monday against Iran.