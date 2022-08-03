Cork beauty spots receive welcome funding boost

Projects along the Blackwater Way in North Cork will be among those to benefit from the funding windfall.

BEAUTY spots across North Cork are set to benefit from a major funding windfall aimed at making them more accessible and attractive to both locals and visitors.

Grants of up to €30,000 per project have been announced under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), for the enhancement of a series of local walkways, cycleways, rivers and beaches across the county.

Projects set to benefit from upgrades under the funding package include the Ananeentha Greenway near Mallow, sections of the Blackwater Way at Fermoy and Kilworth and sections of the Duhallow Way at Shrone, Millstreet and Newmarket and Kiskeam.

A full list of the various leisure and amenity projects across the county to benefit under the almost €440,000 funding package can be found by following the link at www.gov.ie.

The funding has been welcomed by Cllr John Paul O’Shea, who said it will provide a major boosts top local economies as well as help further boost Cork’s reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.

“Outdoor activities in Cork play a key role in communities and we have seen this throughout the recent pandemic. Recreation tourism is growing internationally and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages,” said Cllr O’Shea.