Cork-based Coptic Church submits fresh plan to convert former Blarney clubhouse into a ‘community, cultural and religious services centre’

A previous application to convert the former golf course clubhouse at Stone View in Blarney (above) into a place of worship was refused by Cork City Council planners.

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

That age-old mantra could easily apply to the Cork City-based Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church, which last November saw a proposal to convert a former golf course bar and clubhouse in Blarney into a permanent base and ‘place of worship’ shot down by Cork City Council.

The building, set on an acre of land at Stone View, has lain idle for a number of years following the sale of the golf course to make way for a proposed housing development.

The Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church is aligned to the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Ireland, which was established in 1995 and has churches in Belfast, Dublin, Cahir, Galway and Waterford and communities in Belfast, Kilkenny, Tralee and Cork.

The Cork St Pope Kyrillos VI community is currently based in the heart of the city and has a relatively small but growing congregation. .

Back in 2020 the community revealed in a message posted to the www.prayers1.com website that it was in the process of buying a new church to serve both the Egyptian and Eritrean communities, launching an appeal to help cover the cost of its purchase.

Pleading the case to City Council planners for a change of use of the Blarney building, the Church said they had been searching for sometime for a permanent base.

“In this regard they have contacted to purchase the former Blarney Golf Club clubhouse at Stoneview, with a view to changing the same into a place of worship for their community,” read the correspondence.

“We submit that the change of use of the building to a place of worship would be an appropriate and viable use for the existing resource,” read the submission.

However, the proposal was rejected, with planners ruling it was contrary to the Cork City Development Plan’s aim to “protect and improve rural amenity and provide for the development of agriculture”.

“The subject site is remote from serviced settlements, does not have ease of access to public transport and utilities and is contrary to the policy to direct development to locations on zoned lands within settlements,” read the ruling.

“The proposed use is incompatible with the land-use zoning and the rural character of the area and is therefore contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” it concluded.

The Church has now submitted a fresh planning application to convert the building into a “community, cultural and religious services centre.”

A lengthy planning statement accompanying the application prepared by McCutcheon Halley Consultants addresses a number of issues.

Chief among these being that the site had been identified by Cork City Council’s Estates section as being suitable for the intended use following what were described as “extensive engagement” on the matter by the applicant.

It also said the development had the support of the local community.

The application was also accompanied by the minutes of a pre-planning meeting between council officials and planning consultant Brian McCutcheon, during which he said the site was not remote and car dependent, pointing out a new railway station was proposed for another sit 600 metres away.

He said the proposed development was for community use and not commercially driven and would see a vacant redundant building put back into use.

The new application and associated correspondence can viewed at the planning section on www.corkcity.ie.

The City Council is due to make a decision on the new application on or before April 13.