Cork based ‘Ability Board’ wins STAR Award for 2022

Recently a Cork based advocacy group, The Ability Board, won the STAR Award for 2022. Mallow General Hospital celebrated with staff member Billy Gallagher when the award visited the hospital. Pictured are Ms Anna Higgins (Asst Director of Nursing), Billy Gallagher and Ms Patricia Moloney (Director of Nursing) at Mallow General Hospital.

The STAR (Showcasing Teamwork Awarding Recognition) Award is an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation AONTAS to recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

The Ability Board is an advocacy project derived from Ability@Work, COPE Foundation and is entirely learning led. They proudly describe themselves as a ‘voice for the voiceless’ and they are on a nationwide mission to break down the barriers in employment and education. They are raising awareness for policy and practice incorporating the UN Convention of the Rights of People with Disabilities with particular emphasis on Article 27 on employment and Article 24 on education.

The project is unique because Ability@Work empower their learners to be leaders in their programme. Their purpose is clear: to enable companies to be more confident in engaging people with different abilities within their working environments, opening peoples’ minds to the value people of different abilities can contribute to the collective gain, creating true inclusive working environments and fostering true inclusion in Irish workplaces.

Mallow General Hospital celebrated with staff member Billy Gallagher when the award visited the hospital. Billy is a member of the Ability Board and was very proud to celebrate this achievement with his colleagues. Mallow General Hospital continues to support and encourage the work of Ability@Work.