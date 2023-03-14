Cork athletes going for gold ‘down under’ at the World Transplant Games

Transplant Team Ireland members Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow, Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, Michael Kiely from Mitchelstown and Hugh Nolan from Doneraile with former Olympian tri-athlete Gavin Noble (centre) gearing up for The World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia next month. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

A QUARTET of athletes from the North Cork region will be a going for gold when they travel ‘down under’ next month for the 2023 World Games.

Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow, Michael Kiely from Mitchelstown Hugh Nolan from Doneraile and Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, will be part of a 14-strong Irish panel that will be flying the Tricolour at the games, which will take place win Perth, Australia from April 15-21.

They will be among more than 1,200 athletes from more than 50 countries taking part in the games, following a four-year hiatus for the bi-annual event which had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The southern operations control manager for Irish Rail, Pat O’Sullivan will be competing in the golf singles/pairs, 100m track and petanque doubles in the 50-59 years age category.

No stranger to big competitions, Pat has represented Ireland at two previous World Games as well as competing in the British and European tournaments.

The married father of two began suffering from kidney problems in 2002 and although able to manage his condition for over a decade, he eventually had to go on dialysis and received a kidney transplant in 2015.

He said he was looking forward to taking part in the games, meet other transplant recipients and learn from their stories and raise the profile of organ donation and transplantation.

“Competing in all these events would not have been possible for me prior to my Transplant and every day I thank my donor and my donor family for giving me my new gift of life,” said Pat.

Michael Kiely, who received a living donor kidney transplant in 2012 from his sister Annette after undergoing three years of haemodialysis treatment, is also no stranger to the games having competed in the 2017 edition.

He will be competing alongside Pat in the golf singles/pairs and petanque doubles.

“It is a privilege and honour to be able to represent my country as part of Transplant Team Ireland,” said Michael.

“By participating I hope to play my small part in helping to increase awareness about the huge importance of organ donation and acknowledge the wonderful legacy of organ donors and their families from all over the world.”

Hugh Nolan, who will be taking part in his first World Transplant Games, received a kidney transplant inn 2015 and will be competing in the golf pairs and singles in the 40-49 years age bracket.

“I have always wanted to see Australia and the games have given me the extra motivation to get there,” said Hugh.

He said he was looking forward to being part of the team set up and seeing as much of Perth as possible, including visiting Rottnest Island to see the Qoukkas (mascot for the games).

Another newcomer to the games, Mairead O’Mahony will be taking part in a variety of track and field events in the 40-44 age bracket.

Mairead, who received a bone marrow transplant from her brother in 1997, said she was particularly enjoying the focus that the games was giving her in relation to getting back involved in her favourite sports.

“I am looking forward to being part of the team and meeting other transplant recipients from around the world,” said Mairead.

“I have a great support base at home in Berrings who have been supporting me in my preparations and will be cheering me on during the week,” she added.

For more information about the World Transplant Games and to follow the progress of the Irish team next month visit www.worldtransplantgames.org.