Cork arts organisations to get strategic funding

107 organisations share more than €50m in Arts Council funding allocations
CORK International Film Festival, Cork Printmakers and Cork Midsummer Festival are among the beneficiaries of the Strategic Funding Allocation of the Arts Council which were announced this week.
The Cork International Film Festival, which returned to local cinameas after a pandemic hiatus in November, is to receive €230,000 while the Midsummer Festival has been allocated €440,000. The Print-makers will get €33,950. The National Sculpture Factory based in Cork has been allocated €333,200 while the Munster Literature Centre will receive €206,000.
A total of €50,475,572 is to be distributed to 107 organisations all around the country.
Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council, said: “These decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts.
“Following significantly increased investment in recent years, these funding commitments will consolidate the position of these critically important organisations.”
Recipients of strategic funding play a critical part in delivering the policy priorities of Making Great Art Work, the Arts Council’s ten-year strategy. They also support the essential infrastructure required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland. Funding is awarded following an open and competitive process.