Cork arts organisations to get strategic funding

CORK International Film Festival, Cork Printmakers and Cork Midsummer Festival are among the beneficiaries of the Strategic Funding Allocation of the Arts Council which were announced this week.

The Cork International Film Festival, which returned to local cinameas after a pandemic hiatus in November, is to receive €230,000 while the Midsummer Festival has been allocated €440,000. The Print-makers will get €33,950. The National Sculpture Factory based in Cork has been allocated €333,200 while the Munster Literature Centre will receive €206,000.