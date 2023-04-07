Cork artists to participate in 'Incognito' charity artwork sale

Claire O'Reilly from Newmarket who is one of 80 artists in Cork taking part in the Incognito 2023 art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, supporting 50 children in the county.

Julianne Guinee from Buttevant who is one of 80 artists in Cork taking part in the Incognito 2023 art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, supporting 50 children in the county.

Cork artists are once again illustrating their hearts of gold with 80 local artists taking part in Incognito 2023, an art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Charity in which the identity of each work’s creator will only be revealed when it’s purchased.

The ‘Incognito’ art sale takes place on April 26 and comprises of almost 3,000 original pieces of postcard-sized art, by over 1,000 artists. The collection is available to view at www.incognito.ie. Interested purchasers are being strongly advised to register, view the collection, and create their Wish List of their top ten artworks in order of preference ahead of the sale, so as not to miss out on securing their favourites.

Among the Cork artists participating this year are Georgie O'Mahoney from Butler's Head, Hilary Nunan from Ringabella, Julianne Guinee from Buttevant, Peter Buckley from Cork city, Claire O'Reilly from Newmarket, Carla Trindle from Douglas, and Ruthie Ashenhurst from the Beara Peninsula.

They join a galaxy of superstars taking part including rock legend Ronnie Wood, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, singer Brian Kennedy, fashion designers Don O’Neill and Paul & William Costelloe, folk singer Mary Black, actress Norma Sheahan, and ‘The Voice’ Eimear Quinn.

Now in its seventh year, Incognito has raised over €860,000 to date in providing in-home nursing care and respite support to Jack and Jill families, including 50 families living in Cork. Jack and Jill is hoping that funds generated in 2023 will bring the total amount raised through this impactful art initiative to an incredible €1 million.

With artists participating from both home and abroad, including from the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, each artwork is an original and priced at just €65, no matter who the artist is.

Lucinda Hall has been the curator of Incognito since 2017 and she gave an insight into what were the most popular artworks

“While there is much about Incognito for which I am sworn to secrecy, I can reveal that artworks featuring farm animals are among the most sought-after,” she said.

"Cows are always hugely popular, followed by pigs, hens and even goats!

"Of course, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste and, every year, thankfully, has been a sell-out success. I can honestly say that the standard this year is the best I’ve seen since I started working on Incognito and our artists really have gone the extra mile.

"I do think that if people have ever been intrigued by art, but felt a little out of their comfort zone, at €65 an artwork, Incognito is the perfect way to get a collection started.

"Whether by a renowned artist, or an up-and-coming talent, one thing’s for sure, you’ll have selected a piece that you’ve already fallen in love with.”

For Eilín Ní Mhurchú, Jack and Jill Liaison Nurse Manager for Cork, Incognito is not just about the amazing art from local artists, but about the difference it makes to the lives of families in the community:

“Our talented Cork artists have once again come up trumps and shown huge generosity in turning their art into a currency for care.

"Each work of art purchased is valuable, not only in its own right, but also for the hours of in-home nursing it funds for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

" It is great to see so many artists rallying to support local Jack and Jill families and demonstrating what real community spirit means.”