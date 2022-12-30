Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Cork app users save almost 1,000 kg of food from going to waste during 2022

OLIO Food Waste Hero, Gemma Scudder from Blackrock collecting food from Tesco Park Pointe, Honeypark Dublin . She has listed 1,868 food items to date and given away to 175 people saving the equivalent of almost 23,000 meals and 7.2million litres of water. Gemma said the OLIO app has helped her build a great support network since moving to Ireland earlier this year from the UK with her husband and two young children. Expand
Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio, the food waste app that connects neighbours and friends to share unwanted food and other items that would otherwise end up in landfill. Expand

Close

OLIO Food Waste Hero, Gemma Scudder from Blackrock collecting food from Tesco Park Pointe, Honeypark Dublin . She has listed 1,868 food items to date and given away to 175 people saving the equivalent of almost 23,000 meals and 7.2million litres of water. Gemma said the OLIO app has helped her build a great support network since moving to Ireland earlier this year from the UK with her husband and two young children.

OLIO Food Waste Hero, Gemma Scudder from Blackrock collecting food from Tesco Park Pointe, Honeypark Dublin . She has listed 1,868 food items to date and given away to 175 people saving the equivalent of almost 23,000 meals and 7.2million litres of water. Gemma said the OLIO app has helped her build a great support network since moving to Ireland earlier this year from the UK with her husband and two young children.

Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio, the food waste app that connects neighbours and friends to share unwanted food and other items that would otherwise end up in landfill.

Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio, the food waste app that connects neighbours and friends to share unwanted food and other items that would otherwise end up in landfill.

/

OLIO Food Waste Hero, Gemma Scudder from Blackrock collecting food from Tesco Park Pointe, Honeypark Dublin . She has listed 1,868 food items to date and given away to 175 people saving the equivalent of almost 23,000 meals and 7.2million litres of water. Gemma said the OLIO app has helped her build a great support network since moving to Ireland earlier this year from the UK with her husband and two young children.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

If you’re still looking at Chrismtas leftovers and wondering what to do with it, here's an idea which saves you dumping it with the rest of the household waste.

Cork users of a free sharing app have prevented the equivalent of 312,000 meals from going to waste in just over a year and has led to 970kg of food being saved.

Privacy