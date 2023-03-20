Cork anti-eviction protest planned as Dáil vote looms

If the planned ending of eviction ban goes ahead on March 31, housing activists predict that the number of homeless people in Cork will double to over 1,000

A Cork TD has said that plans by the Government to end the eviction ban need to be fought in the Dail – and on the streets – in advance of a planned protest in the city on Saturday ahead of the expiry of the eviction ban at the end of the month.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry was speaking as the Residential Tenancies Board reported there were 500 notices to quit which would ‘go live’ as of April 1, a number which could potentially double the number of homeless people in Cork.

"The Government's decision to lift the eviction ban needs to be fought in the Dáil and it needs to be fought on the streets,” said Deputy Barry.

"Tuesday night's Dáil debate, Wednesday night's Dáil vote and Saturday's protest are all part of what needs to be anationwide pushback against this reckless move.

"Hopefully, Saturday's protest in Cork will be just the first of many which take place across the country in the two weeks ahead."

Saturday’s planned protest will see housing activists and other opponents of the lifting of the ban meeting at Parnell Place in the city centre where a picket will be placed on a derelict property and where speakers will address the crowd on the issues surrounding homelessness and against the Government’s plans to end the eviction ban. The protest will be addressed by Cork renters who face eviction once the ban is lifted.

The vacant buildings being picketed on Saturday are nos 7-9 Parnell Place which were sold by Cork City Council to Tetrarch Capital 5 years ago and which are still idle.