Cork anti-dumping projects secure funding following 1500+ reports of illegal waste disposal in 2021

Sadie Delaney from Bantry, and the Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, pictured with Rep Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Funding of €108,000 will be distributed among 18 anti-dumping projects throughout County Cork with the aim of tackling the illegal disposal of waste on beaches and other scenic spots and comes after a year of more than 1500 reports of illegal dumping during 2021..

The funding has been awarded under the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority (WERLA) Anti-Dumping Initiative 2022.

In a statement to announce the funding, Cork County Council Mayor, Cllr Danny Collins, spoke of the benefit of co-operation between the local authority and community groups.

"Cork County Council works best in collaboration with the community and groups such as the Bantry Bay Shoreline Clean-up provide an invaluable contribution in their local area,” said the County Mayor.

“I welcome the recent announcement of 18 anti-dumping projects in County Cork, which will give the Council and local groups the necessary support to work together to improve their town or village.”

The Bantry Bay Shoreline Cleanup is one of the community-led projects that will receive support from the fund. Founded in 2006, the initiative sees representatives of Bantry Harbour Commissioners, West Cork Development Partnership, local fishermen and other users of the Bay join together with Cork County Council each year to undertake a litter pick of the coastline.

This year’s clean-up saw over 25 bags of marine litter, plus larger debris retrieved from the shores of Bantry Bay.

In Bandon, the fund will be used by the Council to clear an area of waste ground that has been the site of ongoing illegeal dumping, to develop a new 400m walkway and to clear over 15 tonnes of material and also to expose and better highlight the Old Chapel railway bridge.

“Cork County Council received over 1,500 reports of

unauthorised waste activity last year, relating to issues such as

littering, fly-tipping and backyard burning,” said County Council chief executive Tim Lucey.

“Illegal dumping is first and foremost a matter of individual responsibility and compliance with the law.

"It is important to remember that anyone collecting waste needs to have a permit.

"Bogus collectors advertise to collect household wastefor a reduced cost and our Litter Wardens and Waste Enforcement Officers often find it dumped illegally. Council staff work hard year-round to maintain our wonderful outdoor amenities, but we must each play our part in protecting our countryside.”

Littering or illegal dumping is subject to an on the spot fine of €150, with a fine of up to €4,000 on conviction.

Ifyou suspect that any illegal waste activity is taking place at any location in Cork County you can contact Cork County Council’sAnti-Litter Unit on 021 4285518 or at AntiLitterUnit@corkcoco.ie.