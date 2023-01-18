Cork anti-dereliction activist asks what lies behind boardings after grim discovery

The boarded-up vacant house on Beecher street, Mallow, where the body of a man believed to have been dead for 20 years was discovered. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A CORK based anti-dereliction campaigner has said the discovery of a body which had lain inside a boarded up house in Mallow for over 20 years raises questions over the scale of the problem of vacant and derelict properties in Cork and throughout Ireland.

The body of Timmy O’Sullivan, a south Kerry native who moved back to Mallow from the UK to live in the Beecher Street house, was discovered last Friday.