Cork anti-dereliction activist asks what lies behind boardings after grim discovery

A CORK based anti-dereliction campaigner has said the discovery of a body which had lain inside a boarded up house in Mallow for over 20 years raises questions over the scale of the problem of vacant and derelict properties in Cork and throughout Ireland.
The body of Timmy O’Sullivan, a south Kerry native who moved back to Mallow from the UK to live in the Beecher Street house, was discovered last Friday.
“On this street alone there’s another boarded up property across the street and another one down the road and that’s pretty much representative of most towns and cities in Ireland,” said Frank O’Connor of Anois Consultancy, who has used social media to highlight dereliction in recent years.
Calling for the enforcement of laws on derelict sites, Mr O’Connor, speaking on RTÉ’s PrimeTime, said he hoped the tragedy in Mallow was a ‘one off’.
“It’s very upsetting to hear about this case but you don’t know – many properties are boarded up.
“We’ve heard stories about properties being boarded up for 60 years in Cork city alone.
“So right across the country we’ve got all these boarded up properties and, really, they’re a waste and, also, it’s concerning what stories they might reveal if the boarding was removed.”