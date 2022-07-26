Cork angler lands silver in World C’ships

Michael Twohig won second place in the World Fly-fishing Championship in Trentino, Italy, last week.

Michael Twohig and Kasparas Martinkus. The World Youth Fly Fishing Championships were also held in the same venue and Kaparas ably represented his club Kanturk Trout Anglers in Italy.

John O'Connell of Mallow Trout Anglers participating for Ireland in the World Fly-Fishing Championship held in Trentino, Italy, last week.

The Irish team at the World Fly Fishing Championship in Trentino, Italy, last week included John O'Connell, Michael Twohig, Don O'Leary, Marc Tuckett and Joe Quinn

AVID angler and long-time competitive fly-fisherman Michael Twohig landed a big one when he took part in the recent World Flyfishing Championships which were held in searing heat in Italy last week.

Michael, who is the owner of the Kanturk Supervalu in the Duhallow town, brought the silver medal home from his five day trip to Trentino in northern Italy.

It’s one place better than bronze medal finish in South Africa when the competition was last held in 2018 and he wasn’t that far off winning the title outright either.

“I lost out by one placing point to the eventual winner, the American competitor,” Michael told The Corkman.

The system for adjudicating who wins gold, silver and bronze at these events is based on the number of fish caught, the length and weight of the fish as well as other factors.

Each angler is given a 200m stretch of water to fish for a three hour session and it’s up to that competitor to try and land the most fish in that time period. The participant who lands the most fish is placed first and receives one placing point - the second placed angler receives two points and so on.

Each day the anglers move on to another stretch of water on another river or lake.

Michael was captain of the Irish team of five anglers - the others were Don O’Leary from Baile Mhúirne, John O’Connell from Mallow, Marc Tuckett from Wicklow and Joe Quinn from Mayo.

While Michael enjoyed a fierce run of luck from his first of five sessions, his team mates weren’t as fortunate but the information they gleaned from their time in the rivers which would later be fished by Michael was invaluable for him in his later sessions.

“It was a real team effort in that sense,” he said.

This year all the competition was carried out on rivers - a feature which makes Michael’s silver medal finish all the more impressive given that anglers from Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic are acknowledged as ‘kings of the rivers’ while Irish fly fishers are more feared on the lakes.

“This year’s result was all the sweeter for that,” said Michael.

While viewers of competitive angling on satellite channels may have the impression that it’s a leisurely pursuit, nothing could be further from the truth.

The competitors have a 200m stretch of water they have to get the most out of. The river could be flowing at a ferocious pace - as they were in Trentino - full of melted glacier waters.

“No fish are killed in this competition,” Michael explained. “Every time a competitor catches a fish, it has to be brought to the judge to be measured.”

On the first day, when Michael caught 17 fish during his session, he might have had to cross back over a raging river seventeen terimes to get the fish measured.

Sometimes the water levels would be chest high and the crossing would be perilous as there might be rocks and hidden depths underneath the surface. After the fish is measured, it is then released back into the wild.

Michael wasn’t the only Kanturk angler to take his rods to Italy as Kasparas Martinkus, a fellow member of the Kanturk Trout Anglers, was a member of Ireland’s youth team who were competing in the World Youth Championships.