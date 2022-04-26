Cork and Kerry to bid for share of €180m devt. kitty

There are 48 actions in the South West Plan, including the development of alternative energy, which will need funding.

CORK and Kerry may be rivals on the football field but the two counties are joining together to launch a joint enterprise plan for the region which will bid for its share of a country wide budget of €180m for development projects.

The South West Plan for Cork and Kerry is one of nine new enterprise plans being rolled out across the country, each one bidding for its share of the overall €180m budget.

This budget aims to drive the implementation of the plans which will develop and implement collaborative and innovation enterprise projects in the regions and support sustainable jobs.

The South West Plan programme manager is Baile Mhúirne’s Jonathan Hoare, the former special adviser of Michael Creed when the Fine Gael TD served as Agriculture Minister and the local chairperson is Patricia Quane, the retired Vice President and General Manager of Astellas Ireland, a Japanese company which has become a signficant employer in the Killorglin area.

At the launch of the plan at Fexco’s Regional Development Hub on Tuesday, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD said the South West Plan was drawn up following extensive consultation with regional stakeholders and expressed delight at the unveiling of the final product.

“The South-West Plan contains six agreed ‘Strategic Objectives’ for enterprise development, accompanied by time-bound actions that will deliver new opportunities for employers and the workforce in the region,” said Minister English.

“The Plan is focused on the region’s enterprise eco-system; the potential of digital enterprise and innovation hubs; supporting cluster organisations; sustainable food production and Agri-Tech; embracing the opportunities of climate action whilst ensuring a strong pipeline of talent in the region.

“The funding announced will drive the implementation of this ambitious Plan and I look forward to working with Patricia and the Steering Committee through to 2024 in building on the key strengths in Cork and Kerry and driving further growth and employment in the region.”

The plan is to cover the period until 2024 and includes projects across Cork and Kerry, among which are numbered the development of a Regional Development Hub at Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne, which received a commitment of €2.7m from the Regional Enterprise Fund, and SynBioHub Designated Activity Hub, which is linked to Munster Technical University, a project which received a commitment of more than €3m.

The South West Region has been committed a total of €19,314,946 of the total budget of €180m. A total of 14 projects have benefitted from the fund in the region.

South West Regional Committee chairman Patricia Quane said the plan they had drawn up set out ‘an ambitious vision for the region for the next three years’.

“The core themes of resilience and recovery, transition to low carbon, enterprise innovation, and regional competitiveness run through every strategic objective.

“The plan deliberately places strong emphasis on the economic opportunities and potential of climate action and digitalisation.”

She said that the focus was now on the implementation of the plan and she was looking forward to working with all regional stakeholders ‘to put into practice and reality the actions in the plan’.

The South Western Regional Committee includes representations of all the local authorities, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Fáilte Ireland, Ibec, Enterprise Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices, Education and Training Boards and other relevant organisations.

Programme Manager Jonathan Hoare is employed by Cork City and County Councils and Kerry County Council and he has been working in this role since the end of January.

He said while some of the €180m was already committed that there would be further funding rounds in which projects in Cork and Kerry could secure funding.

“There are 48 actions in the plan for the South West and each of these will need funding to implement them.

“So there will be other funding rounds later this year - the date hasn’t been specified yet - and applications will be invited for projects which could secure funding under the Regional Enterprise Funds.s

“As far as I’m concerned the South West region will be seeking as much funding as possible and given the amount of innovation in the region, that should be sizable.”

An example of the type of funds which are available under the auspices of this new plan is the new competitive priming and feasibility scheme with a fund of up €5m.

Enterprise Ireland wants to create a strong pipeline of projects for future funding calls,

This Scheme is now open for applications and details can be accessed on Enterprise Ireland’s website.

This is a fund which can be applied for by projects who may wish to get some initial funding to prepare funding bids for future applications for Regional Enterprise backing.