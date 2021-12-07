STORM Barra battered Cork, Clare and Kerry from 4am with wind gusts already topping 120kmh and localised power outages and storm surge flooding being reported.

Cork's city quays flooded from 7am due to the combination of a powerful storm surge, torrential rainfall and spring tides.

While there was major surface water on Morrison's Island, Fr Mathew Quay and even Oliver Plunkett Street and the South Mall, the initial reports were that there was no major property damage.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the city quays due to surface water and flooding.

Cork City Council urged people to stay at home until the Status Red alert is lifted.

In west Cork, the storm surge resulted in flooding in Bantry and other coastal areas - with around a dozen properties being impacted.

Cork Co Council senior engineer John Donegan said the storm surge reached around one metre - and swept over parts of the town's sea wall and culvert.

"There was a period of spring tide with a coastal surge of up to one metre - the sea wall was overtopped and the culvert that runs through the centre of the town has been surged."

David Joyce from Cork County Council said there has been “quite a substantial amount of road flooding” in the city this morning but that he expects it to recede.

🌊High tide passed in @corkcitycentre this morn with flood waters flowing across South Mall from the riverside quays at Morrisons Island



🛑⚠️Due to a red weather alert until 9pm this evening, the public are being urged to stay at home #StormBarra #CorkFloods pic.twitter.com/UFvWtct5ng — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 7, 2021

“Thankfully water did not make it down to Oliver Plunkett street like it did in October 2020,” he said.

“No property has been damaged and because of the red warning there was very little traffic across the city.

“We had an extensive social media campaign yesterday and lots of people headed that warning so the vast majority of properties took the opportunity to protect themselves they either got their own sand bags or got them off the local authority.

“We expect in the next half hour there will be no water in the city centre streets.

“The city is dry now but it’s very, very windy.”

Around 20 to 25 properties have been hit by flooding as a result though again major damage is understood to have been avoided.

Goes without saying, but if you have a flight scheduled today, check with your airline/airport before leaving home! Here's @CorkAirport's Departures board.... #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/qCf1z1tytC — @poloconghaile (@poloconghaile) December 7, 2021

Numerous trees were reported to have fallen across Cork with several roads blocked in west Cork and Cork city.

Power outrages have been reported in west and north Cork.

Cork, Clare and Kerry residents were urged to shelter indoors and safely away from exposed coastal areas - and not to undertake any form of travel until Storm Barra passes.

"To be very clear, there should be no travel and no movement outside of buildings during the Status Red alert," National Emergency Coordination Group chairman Keith Leonard warned.

🔴Red Weather Warning - Useful Numbers☎️



⚠️Emergencies - 112

⚡️ESB - 1800 372 999

🚰Irish Water - 1800 278 278

🌳🛣️Cork City Council's Customer Service - 021 492 4000



🛑Don't make any unnecessary journeys today



➡️Check in on your vulnerable neighbours if safe to do so pic.twitter.com/6L0peHkcn7 — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 7, 2021

Schools, colleges, universities and community centres across the 12 counties impacted by Status Red and Orange alerts have been advised not to open amid public safety concerns.

Bus services across Cork and Kerry have also been cancelled.

Cork City Hall's major Covid-19 vaccination centre as well as vaccination centres in Kerry and Clare also closed for the duration of the storm.

Outpatient and inpatient appointments at Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital are cancelled on Tuesday with hospitals in other counties including Kerry and Clare adopting a similar stance though Ennis Hospital said some elective procedures may take place if patients can be safely discharged by 2pm.

Breast check appointments in south Tipperary, Cork, Limerick and Kerry have also been cancelled

Court sittings including ongoing jury trials were also suspended given the severe weather alert.

A number of shops also closed across the south west with disruption expected to both travel links and power supplies.

Attractions such Fota Wildlife Park closed for the day while ferry links across Cork, Clare and Kerry also temporarily suspended.

The Cliffs of Moher and Johnston Castle confirmed closures while Dublin Zoo said its Wild Lights events will not go ahead on Tuesday.

Cork Airport cancelled a number of early morning flights to London and Amsterdam but urged passengers to check with their airlines over the status of flights later in the day.

Emergency services warned that anyone in a Status Red area should shelter indoors before the alert comes into effect - and remain there until the warning expires.

Status Yellow alerts are in place for all other Irish counties amid fears Storm Barra will deliver a major storm surge which, at high tide, could result in coastal flooding from Galway to Cork and Waterford.

The threat posed by the second Atlantic storm of the season is exacerbated by the fact its impact over Ireland will last for almost a full 24 hours - increasing the "weather bomb" potential for structural damage, fallen trees and flooding.

Torrential rainfall is expected between 6am and 12 noon.

People have been especially warned not to approach exposed coastal areas to take selfies or photographs of the storm.

Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack warned that Storm Barra will prove a varied, complex and very powerful weather front.

"It will last for a fairly long time - from early Tuesday morning into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning," she said.

"Conditions will vary from place to place but countrywide it will be very bad on Tuesday morning with heavy rain and winds."

"My advice is to take advice from your local authority and the emergency services. It is going to be very variable right throughout the day."

"It is coming straight in - everywhere there is going to be some severe weather but we expect the worst of it to impact on Cork and Kerry."

Winds are forecasted to reach Violent Storm Force 11 on Irish coastal waters from Galway to Cork.

She said the damaging winds will mostly pose a serious risk of bringing down trees - with major caution by the public required as a result.

Locals in Rossbeigh, Co Kerry have “gone into lockdown mode” with all businesses and schools in the area closing for Tuesday.

Independent Councillor Michael Cahill, who runs a guest house in the area and whose sister owns a takeaway on the coast, said there is “huge concern”.

Rossbeigh suffered significant damage in 2014 after being hit by two storms and there are fears the investment made to repair the area may now be undone.

“There’s a lot at stake here, but we just have to wait and see and keep our fingers crossed there are no casualties,” he said.

“I have a lot of friends and constituents who have contemplated relocating due to damage caused by storms and there is a huge worry at the moment. There’s a huge difference between tidal flooding and rainwater flooding and over the years people have had three feet of water from the Atlantic in their homes."

“People are on edge. There’s a big lockdown and everyone is bolting up, locking doors and putting out sandbags.”