Cork allocated €94.38m for projects under HSE Capital plan

The plan includes funding for extension and refurbishments projects at Mallow General Hospital (above); Kanturk, Millstreet, Fermoy and Macroom Community Hospitals; a new ambulance base at Mount Alvernia Hospital in Mallow and the establishment of an Older Persons Mental Health Residential Care facility in Blarney.

CORK is set to benefit from a more than €94 million investment in its healthcare infrastructure over the course of this year under the HSE’s Capital Plan 2022.

The plan, details of which were unveiled on Thursday morning by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, allocates a total capital funding purse of €1.02 billion – a 4% increase on the figure for 2021.

It has set aside €94.38 million for a variety of infrastructural projects cross Cork city and county, including numerous projects in the North and Mid-Cork areas many of which have already commenced.

The single biggest allocation in North Cork has seen €12.52 million set aside for the ongoing construction of the two ward, 48 bed extension at the Mallow General Hospital (MGH).

Work on the extension, which the plan said would “replace the existing sub-standard medical ward accommodation” at the hospital, is already underway with the HSE saying it expected to be completed by the end of this year.

A senior HSE official recently confirmed that a plan is in place to provide rehabilitation services in the new facility, similar to those currently provided at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire.

Staying in Mallow, the plan sets an allocation €100,000 for the creation of a new ambulance base at the Mount Alvernia Hospital campus in Newberry.

Moving across to the Duhallow area, the plan has set aside a combined total of €15.75 million for ongoing refurbishment works at the Kanturk Community Hospital and St Joesph’s Community Hospital in Millstreet.

Back in 2016 initial funding of more than €9 million was allocated for the upgrading of facilities at both hospitals after reports issued by the Health and Information Authority (HIQA) highlighted major flaws in operational procedures and conditions at the HSE administered facilities.

The ongoing works at Kanturk involve the construction of a single-storey extension to the existing building incorporating 33-single bed rooms with en-suite facilities, treatment, dining and visitors rooms and a new ambulance base.

Phase two of the ongoing works at the Millstreet hospital make provision for the demolition of several on-campus structures, internal works to the existing hospital building and the construction of an 11-bed extension incorporating ancillary catering facilities, day rooms and admin offices.

Elsewhere in North Cork, €4.1 million has been allocated to refurbishment works at the 71 bed St Patrick’s Community Hospital in Fermoy. The works involve a single-story extension to the Dochas Ward, internal alterations to the Cuisle ward and other ancillary works.

In-mid Cork €6.85 million has been allocated for ongoing construction and refurbishment works at the 38-bed Macroom Community Hospital.

A funding package of €920,000 has been allocated to the purchase and conversion of the Blarney Hotel for the establishment of a 50-55 bed Older Persons Mental Health Residential care facility.

Elsewhere in Cork County funding has been set aside for an endoscopy suite at Bantry General Hospital, refurbishment works at Community Hospitals in Clonakilty and Castletownbere, Skibbereen & Youghal and a replacement ambulance base in Midleton.

In Cork City, significant funding has been set aside for works at the Cork University, Mercy University & South Infirmary Victoria University Hospitals and St Finbarr’s

The plan also makes provision for Primary Care Centre at St Mary’s Orthopaedic Hospital on the northside of the city and a an ambulance base and HQ at St Finbarr’s Hospital to serve both the city and county.

The funding allocations for Cork have been warmly welcomed by local public representatives including north Cork-based Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG).

“It is great to see funding being made available for so many project sin the North Cork area. For example, the funding package of €10.91 million for Kanturk Community Hospital, which represents a very significant investment for a town of its size,” said Cllr O’Shea.

Meanwhile, Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Colm Burke has welcomed the welcomed the allocation of €200,000 for the development of a new elective hospital in Cork.

Deputy Burke said that the HSE should not be spending more money buying additional land for the facility, arguing it should be located on land already owned by the health authority by the executive at Sarsfield’s Court in Glanmire.