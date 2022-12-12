Cork Airport well on track to record pre-pandemic passenger numbers in busiest year since 2019

A bumper Christmas and New Year season is expected to push passengers numbers for the year at Cork Airport up to 2.2 million - 85% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Management at Cork Airport have said they expect to cater for more the 135,000 passengers between now and January 6 – with air traffic control set to grant flight plan approval for one very special arrival to Cork airspace on Christmas Eve.

The first festive season for three years where people will be able to travel freely without any international travel restrictions will round of a year that has brought about what Cork Airport MD Niall McCarthy said was a “marked recovery” in passenger traffic.

As the global aviation sector emerges from the impacts of the Covid pandemic, Cork Airport has experienced its busiest year since 2019, with incoming and outgoing passenger numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels.

“Across the summer and winter schedules, a total of 42 routes from eight airlines were on offer from Munster busiest airport,” said Mr McCarthy.

“With more than 2.2 million passengers forecast for the full year of 2022, Cork is well on track to become the first state airport to recover passenger traffic to pre-pandemic levels of 2.6 million in 2019,” he added.

Mr McCarthy said that passengers travelling back home this Christmas and or visitors staying with family and friends can expect to be greeted with a “warm, festive welcome”, with the terminal festooned in bright and colourful festive decorations.

The airport will also be providing a fittingly festive reception for visitors with more than 1,000 performers including school choirs and orchestral setting the Christmas atmosphere from a specially erected stage in the arrivals area.

Mr McCarthy reassured the children of Cork that one particular arrival will be given the utmost priority.

“Air Traffic Control has reviewed Santa’s flight plan for Christmas Eve and approval is in hand,” he promised.

Mr McCarthy said the busy Christmas period was the favourite time of the year for staff at the airport.

“We see homecoming passengers, many coming back for the first time since 2019 and some even longer, reuniting with mothers, fathers, families, and friends. Lots of Irish residents like to fly out to sun destinations to “warm up” over Christmas and of course, some of our newer residents return to their respective home countries for Christmas to be with their own families,” said Mr McCarthy.

“Whatever type of passenger you are, our staff will do their utmost to make your journey smooth, pleasant and ‘delay free’”, he added.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling during the festive period are advised to arrive at the airport between 90-minutes and two-hours ahead of their departure time and allow of time if checking in baggage.

A spokesperson said the airport was well prepared for the anticipated numbers of departing passengers, with the majority of outward bound traffic expected to pass through security checks in less than 20-minutes.

“If travelling with gifts or presents, passengers are advised not wrap them as they may be subject to an inspection by security personnel at the passenger security screening area. Christmas crackers are not permitted to be taken on-board an aircraft,” advised the spokesperson.

“People can visit www.corkairport.com for helpful tips on how to prepare for security screening,” they added.