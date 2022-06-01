Cork Airport staff diverted to Dublin for Bank Holiday weekend

There were lengthy queues of passengers, up to a mile long at times, trying to access Dublin Airport at the weekend as they attempted to catch their outward bound flights.

A CORK TD has expressed astonishment that Dublin Airport Authority is proposing to divert security staff from Cork Airport to the capital’s facility to deal with expected crowds of 100,000 passengers there this weekend following last weekend’s chaotic scenes of lengthy passenger queues.

According to Seán Sherlock, the Labour Transport spokesman, flights should be diverted from Dublin to Cork and Shannon Airports instead of staff being sent from Cork to the capital.

“Deploying security personnel from Cork Airport to Dublin is like plugging a burst dam with a sticking plaster,” the Cork East TD said. “I can’t understand why the option of using Cork and Shannon airports to reroute flights hasn’t at least been considered.”

He was speaking as it was disclosed on Wednesday that security staff working at Cork Airport are to be sent to Dublin this weekend in anticipation of massive crowds aiming to fly out to holiday destinations around the world.

James O’Connor, the Fianna Fáil TD in Cork East, has also suggested that DAA should reroute flights from Dublin to Cork and Shannon as a temporary measure to limit the current disruption.

“The chaos that took p.lace at Dublin Airport only took approximately 50,000 passengers,” he said. “The daily passenger count will approach 100,000 people during busy days in June and July.”

At present, more than 600 flights a day are leaving Dublin while just 28 are departing from Cork Airport.

This is set to increase this week as Ryanair have announced three new destinations for the airline from Cork Airport, Pisa in Italy, Alghero in Sardinia and Valencia in Spain, and a bumper weekend has been predicted for the facility.

According to a spokesman for Cork Airport, up to 55,000 will travel through the airport over the weekend with Sunday, June 5, predicted to be the busiest day.

Asked to respond to suggestions that security staff being diverted to Dublin could lead to possible problems in Cork Airport, the spokesman said that they were confident that Cork Airport would be adequately staffed this weekend.

“100% of passengers going through Cork Airport clear security in less than 30 minutes,” he said. “Our over-riding aim is to eensure passengers have a safe, smooth and friendly experience in Cork Airport.”

He added that while airlines rarely divert flights from one airport to another except in emrgency situations, Cork Airport, like Dublin Airport, had an Aviation Business Development Team which has as its aim to attract further airline business.

This was a theme touched on by Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan. “Cork Airport clearly has the capacity and the opportunity to grow, bringing new destinations and new passengers,” he said.

“There was headway in the last year and the Dublin Airport Authority (which also runs Cork, Shannon and Knock airports) and the airlines now need to redouble efforts and bring additional flights, destinations and passengers through Cork.”