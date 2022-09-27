Cork Airport launches most extensive ever winter schedule

Pictured at the launch of Cork Airport’s biggest ever Winter Schedule was Roy O’Driscoll, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport; Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, and Hildegarde Naughton T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

Over 1m passenger seats will be available on 27 routes from five airlines during Cork Airport’s most extensive ever Winter schedule, it was disclosed on Monday.

While the winter schedule at Cork Airport stretches from October 30 to March 31 of this year, the regional air hub in the south is expected to serve 2.1 million passengers this year and customers have an extensive range of destinations to choose from including winter sun, city break and ski holiday destinations.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD said that Government had provided €25m to Cork Airport in ‘aviation specific supports’ while offering an overall package of €161m to the country’s airports and described as ‘impressive’ the airport’s Winter schedule.

“Almost €17m of this funding supported the airport’s runway reconstruction project as all the airport’s eligible safety and security related costs.

In addition, supplementary supports of €8m provided the Airport with the flexibility to offer route incentives and other incentives to stimulate the restoration of scheduled air services.

“It provides further enhancement of international connectivity for Cork and the wider region and reflects the airport’s continued positive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Minister said the Government was continuing to support Cork Airport which, she pointed out, had been allocated €5.5m in capital funding to complete a broad range of safety, security and sustainability focused projects. She added she intended to provide further funding to Cork Airport later this year from the €22m allocation in operational funding for regional airports.

The Minister also paid tribute to the Airport staff for their dedication and contribution ‘to this ongoing recovery in what has been a challenging time for the sector’.

Cork Airport acting manager Roy O’Driscoll said growth of passenger numbers in the early part of 2022 had been ‘very strong’.

"With 2.1 million passengers expected to travel to and from Cork Airport in 2022, we are aiming to build on that growth by offering our biggest ever winter schedule to our loyal and valued passengers across Munster and the South of Ireland.

“The addition of two new, exciting destinations - Rome and Newcastle -complements the schedule by offering extensive choice and variety to passengers seeking a city-break.

"I’m confident that the extension of several summer routes right through the winter will also prove popular with passengers when booking a getaway to warmer climates this winter.”