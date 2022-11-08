Cork air ambulance issues Camino challenge to supporters

Walkers and cyclists of the Camino crew 2022, presenting a cheque from proceeds received to the Irish Community Air Ambulance at their base in Rathcoole, Co Cork. Included are from left, Lorraine Toner, Head of Community Fundraising, Irish Air Ambulance, Carmel Lanigan, Vera Walsh, George Blackshields, Micheal Sheridan, CEO of Irish Air Ambulance, Helen O'Sullivan Dwyer, Sheila Corkery and Linda Syme. Picture: David Keane 19.10.2022

Walkers taking part in the Camino Frances on behalf of the Rathcoole based air ambulance service.

Cork’s vital air ambulance service has issued a challenge to supporters to take on the famous Camino Frances as it seeks to exceed the amount raised last year when walkers collected €103,000 on its behalf.

The week of April 23-30 in 2023 will see hundreds of walkers set out on the 130 km trail from St-Jean-Pied-de-Port in France and finishes in Los Arcos on the first stage of the world famous pilgrimage.

Participants can also choose to undertake a 328km walk. Each group will be accompanied by a tour guide and a representative from the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of €2,500 which includes return flights, transfers, seven days accommodation as well as breakfast and dinner each day.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance is eagerly anticipating the event next Spring and outlined to The Corkman just how important a role the funds that are raised will play in supporting the service.

“The Camino is a really special event for us and is a great way to meet some of our dedicated supporters across the country.

"Last year we were joined on the walk and cycle by several people whose lives were touched by the service which really added to the experience.

"Our team of Volunteer Emergency Medical Responders is growing rapidly with four new Critical Care Doctors joining us over the last year alone.

“That is thanks to the generosity of our donors and events like the Camino. The money raised will help us to expand our service into more communities right across the country.

"The aim of our organisation is to bring hope to people in emergency situations," he said.

Should you choose to walk the route, festivities will get underway in France at St-Jean-Pied-de-Port and finishes in Los Arcos. Walkers will spend one night in Pamplona, the town famous for its Running of the Bulls festival. The path follows the Route de Napoleon over the Roncesvalles Pass (1500m) in the Basque country, and then crosses into more gentle terrain in the Navarra region.

The walkers will spend their final night in Logrono, a beautiful city in northern Spain, south of Bilbao.

The cycling group will also begin in France at St-Jean-Pied-de-Port but will cycle around the Pyrenees rather than up and over. The route takes in the foothills of the Pyrenees, vineyards, woodlands, historical cities and picturesque towns from the Basque Country to Hornillos del Camino. The cyclists will finish in Sahagun and fly home from Madrid.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has a dedicated fundraising team who will help participants to reach their goal. For more information or to register visit https://communityairambulance.ie/camino/