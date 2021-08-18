Cork actors Cillian O’Sullivan and Shaun Kennedy feature in New York crime caper movie Misty Button

Cillian O'Sullivan as James and Shaun Kennedy as Eoin in Misty Button, the film directed by Seánie Sugrue

TWO Cork actors have starring roles in a new dark comedy crime caper set in Ireland’s 33rd county, Woodlawn in New York’s Bronx, which has just gone on release on streaming services on this side of the Atlantic.

Mallow born Shaun Kennedy and Cork’s Cillian O’Sullivan are the two lead roles in Misty Button, the first feature film from Tralee born director Seánie Sugrue.

‘Misty Button’ is the name of the horse which the two stars, Jimmy and Eoin, are asked to place a €10,000 bet on in New York at a time when gambling is banned.

The two lads, for whom the streets of New York have not been paved with gold since their arrival from Ireland unless you count Irish whiskey as gold, figure that the horse, which is at 35-1, is a no hoper.

So they go on the tear with copious shots of whiskey and a bag of cocaine and the bet isn’t placed.

But the horse comes in and there are some very unpleasant people looking for the winnings and they’re none too happy when James and Eoin come up short.

The sharp Pulp Fictionesque dialogue and the cheap but cheerful gratuitious violence keeps this film buzzing along at a rapid pace - and they, pluys the fine performances from an ensemble cast are the reasons the film has picked up a number of audience awards at Irish and US indie film festivals.

While the film was produced in 2019, it has suffered the fate of many movies produced just before the pandemic in failing to reach a wide audience due to restrictions which, among other things, closed cinemas.

This week, however, Misty Button is available on this side of the Atlantic on Amazon Prime and Apple TV and talks are ongoing about a possible release in cinemas.

The film has a low budget feel but its quality doesn’t suffer and the fact that it was shot in just nine days is reflected in the paciness of the action and dialogue.

Speaking on a podcast, director Seánie Sugrue said that the film had been shot in the same area of New York as Martin Scorsese’s movie, The Irishman, which led to a lot of wheeling and dealing to be allowed film on locations around the Woodlawn area.

He paid tribute to the cast and crew who worked very hard to complete the film to a very tight and packed schedule.

There were many shortcuts which had to be taken - some members of the cast doubled up as key members of the crew but, as Seánie put it, people were delighted to be involved and gave freely of their time to be involved in the project.

He’s now looking forward to his next project, a feature film called ‘The Thorn of Tralee’.



