Cork actor starred in Oscar nominated film

Michael Patric (Michael O’Sullivan) starred as Da in An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) which has been named on the shortlist for the best international feature, previously the best film not in the English language, at the world’s most coveted movie award competition when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.