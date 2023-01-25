Cork

Cork actor starred in Oscar nominated film

Catherine Clinch starred as Cáit, the main role in An Cailín Ciúin, the first ever movie in the Irish language to get an Oscar nomination. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A FILM starring north Cork actor Michael Patric has become the first ever Irish language movie to receive an Oscar nomination.

Michael Patric (Michael O’Sullivan) starred as Da in An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) which has been named on the shortlist for the best international feature, previously the best film not in the English language, at the world’s most coveted movie award competition when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

