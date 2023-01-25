Cork actor starred in Oscar nominated film

A FILM starring north Cork actor Michael Patric has become the first ever Irish language movie to receive an Oscar nomination.
Michael Patric (Michael O’Sullivan) starred as Da in An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) which has been named on the shortlist for the best international feature, previously the best film not in the English language, at the world’s most coveted movie award competition when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.
The character ‘Da’ played by Michael Patric is depicted as a fairly rough, hard-drinking gambler. He is seen in the opening of the movie bringing his daughter, Cáit, played by Catherine Clinch, to the home of relatives who are going to look after her for the Summer while her mother prepares to give birth.
Cáit’s sister is played by Cúil Aodha teenager Éabha Ní Chonaola in the acclaimed movie.
The film is based on Foster, a novella by Claire Keegan who herself was nomiated for a Booker Prize this year.
The north Cork actor starred in an evening of poetry and music in the Cultúrlann in Newmarket last year which was dedicated to the poetry of Cullen born poet and Oxford professor Bernard O’Donoghue.
He’s also known for roles in Primeval and has an upcoming role in the Jane Seymour TV series Harry Wilde.
Members of the cast and crew of An Cailín Ciúin will be dusting of their tuxedos and evening dresses for the Oscar awards ceremony which takes place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.