Cork actor is London bound for the BAFTAs

Michael Patric played the villain in An Cailín Ciúin and he will be among the cast members attending Sunday's BAFTA awards ceremony in London.

NORTH Cork actor Michael Patric (Michael O’Sullivan to his friends and neighbours) is bound for London next weekend where the film in which he starred as the villain is up for two BAFTA awards.

Michael played the neglectful father of Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin, the first Irish language film to be nominated for British Film and Television Ay Awards and, next month, an Oscar.

After his trip to London for the BAFTAs, Michael will be returning to Newmarket as he’s written a one man show about Seán Moylan which will be staged in the Cultúrlann on March 4 and 5.

The star studded show is to take place in the South Bank Centre in London on Sunday night.

An Cailín Ciúin has been nominated for two awards, the Best Film not in the English Language and the Best Adapted Screenplay for its director Colm Bairéad who wrote the screenplay based on Claire Keegan’s book, Foster.