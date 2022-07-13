Cór Ban Chúil Aodha’s ‘glorious Twelfth’ at Áras an Uachtaráin

Peadar Ó Riada and Cór Ban Chúil Aodha vwre invited to visit Aras an Uachtaráin this week where they performed Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire, Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill's epic poem set to music by Peadar Ó Riada, for Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina.

IT was a glorious Twelfth of July in Aras an Uachtaráin this year as President Michael D. Higgins and his wife were treated to stirring rendition of a masterpiece of Irish poetry.

Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire is the epic poem composed by Art’s widow, Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, after the soldier and adventurer was shot dead by yeomen of the local sheriff near Carraig an Ime almost 250 years ago.

The poem was set to music by Peadar Ó Riada almost 20 years ago and was performed by Cór Ban Chúil Aodha in Aras an Uachtaráin in a special audience with President and Mrs Higgins. Peadar Ó Riada has a longstanding friendship with the couple and was delighted to be get the invitation to perform in the Áras.

Afterwards there was an opportunity to pose for photos with Bród, the President’s beloved dog – and enjoy a cup of tea and some refreshing strawberries dipped in chocolate!