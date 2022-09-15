Coptic Church aiming to transform vacant former Blarney Golf Course clubhouse into their ‘place of worship’

The vacant clubhouse at the former Blarney Golf Course, which the Cork City-based Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church hope to convert into their permanent base and place of worship.

PERMISSION is being sought from Cork County Council to convert the disused clubhouse at a former golf course in Blarney into a permanent base and ‘place of worship’ for the Cork City based Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church.

The clubhouse set on an acre of land attached to the former Blarney Golf Course at Stoneview, roughly 2.5km from the town centre, has been vacant for a number of years following the sale of the course to make way for a housing development.

The clubhouse building, which is currently comprised of a ground floor open plan bar/restaurant area, kitchen and associated rooms and three large first floor rooms, had been up for sale through Irish & European property agents with a price tag of €450,000.

While a status notice on their website read ‘sale agreed’, a spokesperson for Irish and European said they were not at liberty to say who had purchased the property or for how much.

The Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church is aligned to the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Ireland, which was established in 1995 and has churches in Belfast, Dublin, Cahir, Galway and Waterford and communities in Belfast, Kilkenny, Tralee and Cork.

The Cork St Pope Kyrillos VI community is currently based in the heart of the city and has a relatively small but growing congregation.

Back in 2020 the community revealed in a message posted to the www.prayers1.com website that it was in the process of buying a new church to serve both the Egyptian and Eritrean communities, launching an appeal to help cover the cost of its purchase.

“Currently, we are praying at a small rented church that became too tight because of the growing community. We would really appreciate your support and donations to be able to complete the purchase of the church, as the price is beyond the Coptic community means,” read the post.

A message posted to their Facebook page in May of this year said they had found a place to be used as a church and that the sale of same had been agreed, alongside photographs of the Stoneview clubhouse.

Correspondence submitted with the change of application for the building, lodged by Little Island – based Dennehy Architects on behalf of the Pope Kyrillos Coptic Church said they had been searching for some time for a permanent base and had engaged with both Cork City and Cork County Council’s in their search for a suitable premises.

“In this regard they (the Church) have contacted to buy purchase the former Blarney Golf Club clubhouse at Stoneview, with a view to changing the same in to a place of worship for their community,” read the correspondence.

It went on to point out that the building had been vacant for several years and its continued use as a clubhouse was not viable in light of the fact that the course itself had been sold for development.

“We submit that the change of use of the building to a place of worship would be an appropriate and viable use for the existing resource,” read the submission.

It intimated that the building was in overall good condition and the only physical works proposed would be minor internal alterations that would not require planning permission.

“The building as it stands is too large for the present requirements of the Church, which as a modest community and the occupancy and usage will be a fraction of whet it would have been as a golf clubhouse,” read the submission.

“The existing undefined parking area indicated to the front of the building will more than cater for the maximum us of the community,” it added.

Cock City planners are due to make a ruling on the application on or before November 1.