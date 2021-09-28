Conversations on Irish unity moving from kitchens to public arena

RIGHT at the outset of this first event in a series of public discussions on the prospect of Irish unity, Senator Frances Black, the chairperson of the event held in a Cork city hotel on Saturday, laid out the stall of the organisation of which she is a board member and which is hosting the events. “Ireland’s Future was established to promote debate and discussion about the future of Ireland, including the possibility of new constitutional arrangements on the island. “Ireland’s Future is not a political party and is not affiliated with any political party and we welcome participation from people of all political persuasions.” It was important for Senator Black to make that statement at the beginning of the meeting as it set the tone for what was a surprisingly wide ranging discussion on the general topic of Ireland’s future and what it might entail and how it might unfold. Surprising in that it did not travel the traditional route of previous discussions on the topic of Irish unity, discussions which might have ended in fisticuffs or a sing along to a few republican anthems. And while the first floor conference room in Cork’s Clayton Hotel was full, while observing COVID restrictions, with some 100 people in attendance, the audience wasn’t limited to those in the room as it was broadcast live on social media and, at the time of writing, the event had garnered well over 10,000 views. There were republican TDs in attendance - Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor was among the invited guests on the panel while in the audience were Sinn Féin TDs Donncha Ó Laoghaire and Thomas Gould. Both SF TDs made contributions from the floor, Deputy O’Laoghaire saying that what a United Ireland would be would have to be radically different to what was there at present while Thomas Gould was unapologetic about his 32 county socialist republic aspirations but observed that in the interests of furthering discussion and allowing the free flow of ideas, it would be better for him to step back from the debate. In his contribution James O’Connor agreed with the question put to him by the chairperson that the Irish Government should lead on researching issues such as an all island health service and the costing of that, along with similar research on other pressing issues such as education and housing. Senator Black’s preface to asking that question was that the Brexit referendum in the UK had been an object lesson in the necessity to fully inform the public of the knock on impacts of what would flow from a referendum on new constitutional arrangements in Ireland. “From the perspective of looking at this question, a new Ireland or a united Ireland, I think we have to accept this will require many, many years of research, of analysis, looking at many sectors of our economy, societal issues, looking at the conflict over many generations.” He mentioned a possible two state solution which has been done internationally and the challenges of integration. “The establishment of the Shared Island Unit within the Department of the Taoiseach was significant. “It’s about bolstering activity both north and south to increase interaction between all different communities irrespective of their political position on the issue of a United Ireland.” His major point was reiterate his call for the establishment of a Government department or at the very least a Ministry of State to co-ordinate the necessary research into the issues around unity. He also emphasised the need to begin the preparations and research already as it was not out of the question that a Border Poll sooner than we think especially if the British Government, spooked by the continuing quest for independence north of the English border in Scotland, could call a poll sooner than we would be ready for it. Coming from a staunch Protestant and unionist background in east Belfast, Ireland’s first female Baptist Minister, Reverend Karen Sethuraman stressed that she wasn’t speaking on behalf of unionists at Saturday’s event. “Simply because they have their own voice,” she said. “The reality is that this is already our home, we’re not going to be moving into a new island.” Reverend Sethuraman said it wouldn’t surprise anyone to hear that if unionists were asked to question whether they would like to join in a United Ireland their answer would be no. “They want to be part of the United Kingdom and, actually, that’s ok. “I think our role is to continually extend the hand of welcome and compassion and grace and the desire to have dialogue and conversation. “Where we find common ground is we’re all in agreement that a Border Poll eventually is going to come, whether it’s going to be five years, ten years, 20 years. “That’s where we will get that commonality with unionist people and politicians.” Commentary in the media has consistently been of unionists readying for a Border Poll and Revd. Sethurama referred to efforts by some parties and groups to sell their vision of the Union of the Britain and Northern Ireland. She referred to a hashtag by the Ulster Unionist Party, #UnionofPeople or social media accounts for loyalist women, Her Loyal Voice and a unionist blog, Uniting the UK. “The commonality and the place to come together is the invitation to present what is best for us in the future because the people will decide.” While an image of an ongoing tribal war was a prevalent perception given the daily spats between rival political parties, Reverend Sethuraman spoke of research she had undertaken, albeit limited to a group of around 100 young people from all backgrounds participating in a leadership course, to find out what their responses were to a series of questions which focused on what could be done to improve life for people, what they thought their future held in store for them and the message they would give politicians. The answers surprised her as the young people spoke of the need for a real effort for people to befriend one another as we’re all just human. “We need to acknowledge difference, including new people,” said Colin, aged 13. “Why? Because we all belong.” “Why can’t we be more tolerant - surely there’s room for us all,” said James, aged 15. “I want to grow up without ever having to face the sectarianism and the danger my parents faced when they were my age.” said Caoimhe, 15. One of the ‘new people’ referred to by Colin was next to speak. Oluwaseun Ola is an asylum seeking single mother and advocate for those, like her, in Direct Provision. Undertaking a Masters Degree at present, Oluwa stressed that she like other asylum seekers weren’t in Ireland to not contribute. “We haven’t crossed seven seas and seven continents to live in Direct Provision centres,” she said. “We want to see a united Ireland, a better Ireland too.” She pointed to people who had emerged from Direct Provision who were now prominent in organisations like RTÉ and others who were making a contribution. The Direct Provision system in Ireland was one of many things which, Oluwa felt, would need fixing in a better Ireland and she compared them to Mother and Baby Homes where people were pushed behind walls ‘out of sight’. Comedian Tadhg Hickey spoke of his belief that Northern nationalists feel hurt if not angry about how they have been trated. “The onus is on the South to reach out to Northern nationalists and accept we pulled up the drawbridge while we got on with building our ‘dancing at the cross roads’ state.” Laura Harmon, who hails from the Múscraí Gaeltacht, is now the Executive Director of the Irish Council of International Students but she was on Saturday’s panel due to her involvement in the referendum campaigns to secure Marriage Equality and the Repeal of the Eight Amendment. “Both were quite difficult conversations and obviously would have been talked over many years and particularly the Eight Amendment, it was going on for decades and was very difficult for people on both sides of the debate. “I do think the Citizens Assembly played a really important role in both of those discussions. “Many people might have said that are they not kicking the can out of politics delaying the process.” Based on that experience, Laura was keen to support the idea of an all-island Citizens Assembly to discuss the way forward on the Unity discussion. The talk then broadened to include speakers from the floor, one of whom was UCC Professor of Religion, Amanullah De Sondy, a Glasgow born Muslim, now living in Ireland for some years but still feeling that he’s not regarded as Irish. He referred to a speech given by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at an Independence Referendum in Glasgow in 2020. “The #Scotland we seek is open, welcoming, #diverse and #inclusive and no Tory is ever going to be allowed to change that.” He doubted that an Irish politician would speak in those emphatic terms and asked what it meant to be Irish. The question was one which people left the meeting with. It was a good start to a long awaited conversation.