Controversial Cork coursing event to take place on new dates

There were protests outside the New Year's Eve coursing meeting in Millstreet last year.

The coursing meeting which led to protests outside Millstreet Town Park last Christmas has been moved to new dates, it has been confirmed.

The usual dates for the meeting at Millstreet have been New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day over the years but the forthcoming meeting has been set for January 6 and 7 2023, according to the fixtures list on the Irish Coursing Club website.

Some local townspeople have objected to the use of Millstreet Town Park for the event. In previous years the local coursing club has closed off a section of the park, normally used by walkers, for at least three weeks in advance of the meeting to allow the hares to become accustomed to the site.

The closing off of the park last year, after two years when the coursing meeting had been cancelled because of pandemic restrictions, led to protests by townspeople who were joined by those concerned about blood sports.

There is no clarity yet whether the event will go ahead at the Town Park as in previous years. There have been suggestions that another venue in the locality might be used.