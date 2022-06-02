Contracts signed for multi-million euro extension at Millstreet Community School

Pictured in Millstreet Community School at the formal signing of contracts for major development of new facilities were Francis Moynihan, Vice Principal; Cllr. Gobnait Moynihan, Board of Management; Pól Ó Síodhcháin, Principal, Millstreet Community School; Mary Fitzgerald, Chairperson Board of Management; Ciarán Murphy, OCSC Consulting Engineers; Ger O'Malley, Tom McNamara and Partners Quantity Surveyors; Darren O'Keeffe, CMSE Safety Consultants; Jim Twohig, ACCS School Building Projects Advisor; Eddie Doyle, Hayes/Higgins Consulting Engineers and Dermot Geoghegan, DFG Architects, Picture John Tarrant

Exciting plans are in the pipeline for a new chapter in the education of young people at Millstreet Community School with the Department of Education approving a major development of new facilities.

Plans are afoot for eight new classrooms, new offices and circulation areas, a new Multimedia/Graphics Room and a dedicated Special Educational Needs Suite and Sensory Garden will be developed in a new extension. The school’s Board of Management has appointed a design team and the formal signing of contracts took place earlier this week.

School Principal Pól Ó Síodhcháin spoke of an amalgamation in 1973 of the three local secondary schools into a single community school, showing vision and ambition, as the new school broadened access to education, responding to national plans for a knowledge-based economy.

“2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation and this new development is the perfect celebration, as access to education continues to become wider and more inclusive. The new build will involve new spaces, technology and specialised areas to cater for a wide student profile”, he said.

“This development will run concurrently with total redevelopment of our three science laboratories, engineering, woodwork and home economics rooms, bringing these facilities in line with the most modern and best equipped school facilities in the country. This will set Millstreet Community students apart in both college and the workplace, having developed skills with cutting-edge technology”, he added.

The multi-million euro extension will be in the region 15,000 square feet and will likely be across two floors. It will comprise eight new classrooms, a new Graphics/Multimedia room, a general purpose area, new toilets and two pastoral care rooms. The build will also include three specialised classrooms along with three external secure soft recreational areas, a central activity space, a practical activity room and a living skills room.