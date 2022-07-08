Contractor appointed to make safe dangerous stretch of Cork road

The delay in progressing the upgrade of the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown Road sparked a go slow protest by trucks last September.

A long awaited step in an ongoing campaign to upgrade the safety of a dangerous stretch of road in North Cork, the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown Road has been welcomed by.

Cork Labour TD Seán Sherlock.

The appointment of a contractor to make safe the stretch of road between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke has been awaited for sometime in a long running saga.

“The contractor has been appointed by Cork County Council to carry out the upgrade of the road,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“It's really significant that we've reached this point after a long campaign by many people.

"We now know that Sorenson has been appointed as the contractor to complete the stretch of road which is very dangerous – the stretch of road between Clogher cross and Waterdyke – so this is a really significant day.

"We now know that Cork County Council are in talks with the contractor about a commencement date. So there is a budget there, the contractor has been appointed, the tender has been accepted.

“So we're that bit closer now to getting the diggers and the shovels in the ground to make this road safe.”

The delay in the upgrade of this particular stretch of road on the N73 was the subject of a go-slow protest by truck drivers last September. They were protesting against a decision by Cork County Council to re-allocate €1m which had been earmarked for the N73 to be spent during 2022.