Contractor appointed for first phase of Kanturk Hospital works

THERE has been welcome news in the long-running saga over the refurbishment of Kanturk Community Hospital following confirmation that the tender for the first phase of the project has been awarded.

Cork county councillor John Paul O’Shea (FG) said the HSE had confirmed to him that a contract awarding the project to Tralee-based construction firm Eamon Costello (Kerry) Ltd will be signed within the comings days.

Cllr O’Shea said work is set to commence on the project late this month or in early September.

Back in 2016 a funding package was announced for the upgrading of both Kanturk and Millstreet Hospitals after reports issued by the Health and Information Authority (HIQA) highlighted major flaws in operating procedures and conditions at both HSE administered facilities.

The following year it was announced that a design team had been appointed to the Kanturk development and in September 2018 the HSE said it expected a planning application for the project to be lodged within a matter of months.

However, it was almost a year before the application for a programme of works to the building, which was built back in 1927, was finally submitted to Cork County Council planners.

It made provision for a new, single-story extension to the existing building incorporating 31 single rooms with en-suite facilities, treatment, dining, family and visitors rooms, a nurses station and associated ancillary accommodation.

Other provisions included a single-storey accommodation extension to the existing building, other separate extensions incorporating a dirty room store and catering facilities, a two-story ambulance base and other internal and external works.

The following November it was given the green light by council planners, subject to 26 conditions covering a variety of issues including road/traffic safety, the prevention of water pollution and flooding of the public road, safeguarding local amenities and the to ensure orderly development.Planners also ordered that the HSE pay Cork County Council a contribution €26,634.26 under the Development Contributions Scheme toward the costs of public infrastructural works benefiting the development.

Full details of the proposed schedule of works and the conditions imposed by planners can be viewed on the planning section at www.corkcoco.ie.

Welcoming the latest development local county councillor John Paul O’Shea (FG) said it “marks the start of a new era for healthcare in Kanturk.”

“The first phase of the project will increase the number of beds to 43 available for the community once works are completed. I am also pleased to say the HSE has future proofed the site to extend the total number of beds at the hospital to 77 in future phases,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“There is wonderful care being given to all residents at Kanturk Community Hospital by the very dedicated staff and management there.

It is important the facility is upgraded so this level of care can continue and we can enhance the number of beds available to the community of Kanturk and surrounding areas,” he added.