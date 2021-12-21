‘Contemptible’ vandals damage life-saving Blarney defibrillator

The vandalised defibrillator will be out of commission for at least a week.

“IRRESPONSIBLE at best. Mindless, contemptible and dangerous at worse”.

That was how a furious volunteer with Blarney Community First Responders (CFR) described the “wanton act of vandalism” that has left one of two life-saving defibrillators in the village out of action.

Kate Durrant said she was contacted by a concerned member of the public who came across the damaged unit at the entrance to Blarney Woollen Mills on Monday morning.

“When I saw what had been done I could not believe my eyes. The plastic cover was ripped off leaving the temperature sensitive defibrillator unit open to the elements. Thankfully, the unit itself was not damaged but the case will cost up to €800 to replace. Until then, we had no option but to take the unit out of commission,” said Kate

“This kind of thing could not be simply put down to an accident. The cover is made of highly durable plastic and it would have taken considerable effort to wrench it off and break it. Make no mistake, this was a very deliberate act. To be honest I am at a loss to find a fitting word that would adequately describe the mentality someone who would do this,” she added.

Kate said the incident has been reported to the Gardaí and that CCTV footage shot in the area is being reviewed in a bid to identify the culprit(s).

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to report it to the Gardai. We would like nothing better than to see those who did this caught, prosecuted and named and shamed.”

Kate said this was not the first time the defibrillator unit, which was donated by US tourist David Motte who as a thank you to CFR for helping safe his life after he went into cardiac arrest in 2018, had been vandalised since it was put in place.

“For reasons best known to themselves, some people seem to find it highly amusing to tamper with the unit, but this is by far the most damage that has been done to it. This act was irresponsible at best and downright contemptible and dangerous at worse,” said Kate.

“Clearly, whoever did this has no regard for how this unit could quite possibly one day save their life of the life of a family member. We can only hope that this will not result in a tragedy over Christmas because this defibrillator was out of commission,” she added.