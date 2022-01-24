Cork

Conor’s ‘Freedom Swim’ from Robben Island

Millstreet Man’s pride as son swims 7.5km through shark frequented waters from Mandela Prison Island

Conor Moynihan, 14, with his dad, Neil, after the teenager completed the gruelling Freedom Swim, Expand
The medal presented to Conor for completing the Freedom Swim. Expand
The Freedom Swim from Robben Island to Bloburg is one of the most spectacular cold water swims in the world and is considered 'the Everest' of open water swims. Expand

