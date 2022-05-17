Conna sewage treatment plant mystery leaves local Cllr baffled

A plan to build 10-15 houses in Conna has been stymied as Irish Water says the local sewage plant does not have the capacity to cater for them - despite a February 2021 report signed by a senior council official saying the plant had the capacity to cater for more than 240 new units.

THE mysterious case of a disappearing sewage treatment plant in the village of Conna has left one local Cork county councillor scratching his head in bafflement.

The issue has been highlighted by Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) who told the authority’s northern committee that he had a report signed by senior council official Kevin Moray in February 2021 said the plant had the capacity to cater for more that 240 new housing units.

“Lo and behold a person seeking to build 10-15 houses in Conna received a report for Irish Water in March of this year saying the plant does not have the capacity to cater for the development,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

He said the letter further made it clear that Irish Water had no plan to upgrade the existing plant.

“As there were no houses built in Conna between the two reports, I would like to know what happened to the plant over the 12-months. Did someone come in during the dead of night and take away some part of it away or was the plant damaged in between? Questions need to be answered,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

He said there was no point in talking about putting life back into rural communities post-Covid if the infrastructure was not in place to cater for new homes.

“It’s more important now than ever that our schools, GAA clubs and our community centres grow in strength. For this to happen we need people and to bring people into rural areas you need new housing and for new houses you need adequate water and sewage treatment plants,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“What really galls me is that Irish Water indicated they have no plans to address he situation in Conna, saying it was not feasible. In this day and age that is not good enough,” he added.

He called on the council to write to Irish Water asking how did the situation in Conna change so drastically over 12-months “from a situation where there was ample capacity at the plant to none whatsoever”.

“I am also calling on Irish Water to upgrade the sewage plant in Conna to meet the present and future needs of the area,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

His motion was supported by fellow councillors Kay Dawson (FG), Willie O’Leary (FF) and Noel McCarthy (FG), with the latter saying it was “vitally important” Irish Water provided clarity on the situation in Conna.

While divisional manager James Fogarty declined to comment on the issue, saying it was matter for Irish Water, he did promise that Kevin Morey would support any letter laying out the facts of the issue.